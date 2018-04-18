The Sun News
Mobile Internet users hit 100.9m in February, says NCC

— 18th April 2018

Internet users in Nigeria increased in number from 100.2 million in January to 100.9 million in February, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said.

The NCC made this disclosure in its monthly Internet Subscribers Data for February 2018 on its website.

The data showed a marginal increase of 670,385 new subscribers in the country.

NCC said Airtel and MTN gained more Internet subscribers during the month in review, while Glo and 9mobile were the big losers.

The breakdown revealed that MTN gained the most with over 762,366 new Internet users increasing its subscription in January to almost 38 million from 37 million recorded in January.

It said Airtel also gained 247,216 new Internet users in February, amounting to 25,075,110 million users as against 24,827,894 users in January.

According to the report, 9mobile lost 146,034 Internet users in February, decreasing its subscription to 11,132,153 as against 11,278,187 in January.

The data showed in February that Globacom lost 193,127 Internet subscribers, decreasing its subscription to 26,733,989 from the 26,927,116 recorded in January.

