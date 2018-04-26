The Sun News
Home / National / Mob set fire on police officer’s house over youth’s death

Mob set fire on police officer’s house over youth’s death

— 26th April 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin

‎Angry youths of Evbuomama community in Ikpoba-Okah Local Government Area of Edo State have set fire on the residence of a police officer, following the death of one Glory Imarogie.

Glory reportedly died at a hospital after he was allegedly tortured by policemen from the Edo Police Command who arrested after him, following an alteration he reportedly had with his landlord, Austin Ehiziegbe, a serving police officer.

The landlord was said to have got angry with the deceased because late Glory’s niece celebrated her birthday at his residence without his permission.

Consequently, a fracas reportedly ensued between the landlord and his deceased tenant, who along with his brothers, allegedly resisted attempts to stop the birthday party.

The infuriated landlord was said to have invited policemen from the the anti-cult unit and reportedly told his colleagues that cultists had invaded his residence to celebrate a birthday party.

Narrating how the incident happened, father of the deceased, a retired police officer, Mr. Joseph Imarogie, said his two sons were arrested during the birthday party of his grand-daughter because the landlord said he did not give them permission.

He explained that his two sons were arrested and tortured till they were granted bail but one of them had already taken ill and later died at the hospital .

“This policeman said why will my son celebrate birthday without permission. He locked the gate and brought out pistol. We begged him that we will come and see him after the party but he did not agree.

“I was at the hospital with my son and did not know about the mob action”, Imarogie said.

According to a niece of the landlord, Odion Jimoh, the deceased and his brothers dragged the gun with his uncle after a first shot was fired before the anti-cult arrested them.

Meanwhile, the embattled landlord has expressed surprise over the action of the mob in setting his house ablaze.

‎”I received a call this morning that the boy that fought me and was granted bail was rushed to the hospital where he died. My family later called me that people have set fire on the house.”

Spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident, said some persons have been arrested.

