Home / National / Mob kill suspected armed robbers in Katsina

Mob kill suspected armed robbers in Katsina

— 3rd October 2017

From: Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command says it has begun investigation into the killing of three persons suspected to be armed robbers, in a mob attack, at Daga village of Jibia Local Government Area of the state.

Police  Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Gambo Isah, who spoke on the incident, on Tuesday, said that the robbers had attacked a cross section of residents there at about 2.30 am on September 30.

Isah identified the persons robbed to include one Abdulmimini Daga and three others.

Reports said that some of the residents mobilised and overpowered the armed robbers.

According to the PPRO, “the police upon reaching the scene of the crime, the mob had already killed the suspects but  the police  recovered an AK 47 and six live ammunition purportedly belonging to the robbers.

“Their corpses were taken to Federal Medical Center, Katsina where they were certified dead.”

