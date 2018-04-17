Mob kill 2 robbery, cult suspects in Enugu

Raphael Ede, Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command, on Monday, confirmed the killing of two robbery and cultism suspects by a mob after they were caught robbing a victim.

The state’s police spokesman, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the in a police statement on Monday. He said the suspects, who met their waterloo, on Sunday, was identified as Okeme alias Pikin and Philip Onyebuchi alias Akwara.

The PPRO said the suspects had been terrorising residents of Abbi and Adani in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of the state through their alleged nefarious activities.

Amaraizu said; “Just as the saying goes, every day is for the thief but one day is for the owner of the house.

“It was gathered that on the fateful day, these suspected hoodlums emerged from the bush in their usual way to unleash mayhem on the innocent citizens.”

According to the PPRO, “They were resisted by their victim who raised alarm. The alarm raised attracted the attention of angry mob from Abbi and Adani communities who immediately gave them hot chase.”

He said the mob allegedly beat the suspects and inflicted various degrees of injuries on them before police operatives could arrive at the scene.

“They were promptly rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention but were later confirmed dead by a doctor on duty. Their dead bodies have been deposited at the hospital mortuary,’’ he said.

The PPRO explained that the hoodlums had been members of the dreaded Malaysian Forest boys, who had been operating from the bush. Information further revealed that the suspects had been on the Police wanted list for sometimes now.