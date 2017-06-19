The Sun News
MMM partners ISEE for Women skills acquisition workshop

Mavrodi Mondial Movement (MMM) a peer to peer donation community of people helping each other with their SPARE money, recently partnered an NGO, Initiative for Self Esteem Empowerment and Evaluation (ISEE) Inc. in conjunction with Olajumoke Jide Foundation to empower indigent women in Lagos with the sum of #500,000 with a view to alleviating poverty.
The three-day event which was held at GREAT CITIZENS SCHOOL, Isashi Lagos. The Skills Acquisition Training attracted so many people.
Commenting, the coordinator of ISEE, Mrs. Jide Ojo said: “Women and children account for two-thirds of the world’s population yet they are voiceless in the society and therefore vulnerable. They are often abused and intimidated. That is the reason behind the programme; to empower the woman and make her take her rightful place at home and in the society as ordained by God. Money will be given to the Best 20 participant to start businesses after the training.
Our areas of focus are Women and children especially teens.”
Among others, skills acquired included soaps making, making of disinfectants, insecticides and air freshener production. Others are making of confectionaries, head ties and bead making etc.
Speaking, Amaka Benson, a Representative of MMM said: “MMM Nigeria this year has stepped up activities in communities from the regular peer to peer donation /charity event to a monthly peer to peer donation and monthly charity events/empowerments in various states of the country.
“Today we are happy to sponsor the Women Empowerment Skill organized by ISEE. Seeing the joy on the faces of these individuals as they acquire 14 skills in 3days makes us happy and fulfilled as a community that is set to reduce poverty to its barest minimum.”
For Mrs. Ayo Ogoru, a participant: “I already have my own business and I will apply the skills I have acquired today to my business. What I have learnt here is invaluable and I want to thank MMM and ISEE for this opportunity.”
Mr Chamberlain has this to say; I feel very excited, because this is so much am getting for free. It’s too good to be true. A brand new business idea.
Being able to produce 6 different commonly sort for products in every home. It’s just the beginning of the new things that are already here. I can’t thank the organizers “ISEE” and sponsor “MMM”  enough for this rare opportunity. I am so grateful. God bless you.
