MMM donates borehole to community

— 29th September 2017

Mavrodi Mondial Movement (MMM) in partnership with an NGO, BeautifulSoul Organization recently commissioned a borehole at  Umuerim Avor Ntigha Aut, Community in Isiala Ngwa North LGA, Abia State at an event which witnessed a large turnout of members of the community.

Speaking at the ceremony which began with prayers, Dr Kelechi, Secretary   BeautifulSoul Organization said: “Today we are gathered here to witness the commissioning of a borehole Project. Out of love and the passion to see man live a happy and stress free life which is what our Organization stands for. Today with all Glory to God we present this Borehole to you.”

Among others, indigenes expressed their joy and gratitude to MMM and BeautifulSoul Organisation for the gesture.

Appreciating the gesture, HRH Eze RO Nwaigwe thanked the NGO and MMM stating that this is the very first water project in the community. The Local Government Chairperson, Hon Ginger Onwusibe Also showed appreciation. Urged other organizations to emulate MMM and BeautifulSoul Organisation,he described the initiative as a welcome development.

Mr. Matthew Chikodi Ekwuribe, BeautifulSoul Project Manager and also a Representative of Idi na Otu Umuerim Lagos branch,expressed gratitude for MMM and BeautifulSoul: “We thank MMM for assisting us in carrying out this project. May God bless you. We also appreciate the efforts of our esteemed leaders Mr Chisom and Dr Kelechi and Engr Sylvester for supporting this vision. We thank all our friends and well wishers for their prayers and support may God bless you all.  And to everyone one who has made out time to come and witness this event, we pray that THE LOVE OF GOD will dwell richly in your heart.”

Speaking, Amaka Benson, MMM Off-Line secretary and events coordinator called on the community to make judicious use of the facility and guard it jealously stating that MMM is determined to bring hope and succor to the less privileged all around the world  by empowering them.

She said: “We understood that many years ago an attempt was made at providing portable water for this community so when we heard about their challenges, we decided to partner BeautifulSoul for this project. They should guard it jealously and we are calling on other organizations to replicate this in other communities. This is in line with the vision of MMM.”

Uche Atuma

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
