The Sun News
Latest
26th February 2018 - MMIA’s ease of doing business world class –Edede
26th February 2018 - How safe are Nigerian airlines, aviation facilities?
26th February 2018 - Dana Air seals interlining agreement  with Asky Airline 
26th February 2018 - Qatar Airways buys first Airbus A350-1000 aircraft 
26th February 2018 - Group seeks solution to exorbitant port charges
26th February 2018 - No sacred cows under VAIDS –Fowler
26th February 2018 - NIPCO bags NIPS award over Mobil Oil acquisition
26th February 2018 - Financial inclusion: Diamond Y’ello Account generated 9m accounts –Dozie
26th February 2018 - Reactions trail MTN’s planned $500m listing on NSE
26th February 2018 - Oil sector suffers setback as Nigeria’s rated poor in monitoring
Home / Business / MMIA’s ease of doing business world class –Edede

MMIA’s ease of doing business world class –Edede

— 26th February 2018

Out-going Area controller of the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMIA) Customs Command, Comptroller Emmanuel  Edede, said the most important feat during his tenure was the enthronement of peace and tranquility at the command.

He said during a brief handover to his successor, Deputy Comptroller Anyaogu Ukonu, that apart from making the area very conducive for business, he also ensured the plugging of revenue leakages. Recalling that the airport was like a harbinger of touts before he mounted the saddle, Edede stated that he can now beat his chest that it now has the semblance of a major international gateway to the country.

Compt. Emmanuel Edede  revealed that the command raked it more than N48 billion as revenue last year.

Though, he stated that this figure was against the N55 billion it made in the previous year, he attributed the shortfall to reduction in imports by some of the firms that imported their equipments through the international airport.

He singled out the major telecommunications firm, – MTN as contributing about N2 billion to the nation’s coffers in the period under review as import duty on its equipment.

According to him, decrease in its duty payment was also consequent upon the reduction in the importation of its telecommunication equipment last year. He however expressed hope that with the current governments’ ease of doing business, now entrenched in the command, the firms would improve on their import requirements which will translate into more revenue generation.

Edede noted also that he was confident that with the new Acting Controller, Deputy Comptroller Ukonu, the command would no doubt up the ante in its revenue drive as well as keep a close watch on possible influx of contrabands through the airport.

Ukonu, a thorough bred officer and until his appointment was the Deputy Comptroller, Enforcement, at the command. He is known for being firm and can be described as a non ‘revenue risk’ to the service. While in Calabar some years ago, he had nipped in the bud the unwholesome activities by construction companies who were importing cargoes that they were not authorized to bring into the country, thereby evading duties. It is on this lapse that Deputy Comptroller Ukonu uncovered the tricks of Unicem firm.

A special concession given to the company to import steel bars fell under one of the chapters approved for them by the Federal Ministry of Finance. However, Ukonu insisted on a 100 per cent examination of their imports and curiously discovered huge iron rods which did not fall under the approved chapters for the company.

Ukonu discarded all entreaties and raised a Debit Note (DN) of about N1.5 billion which the company paid into government coffers. While at the Federal Operations Unit (FOU) zone ‘C’ he was a terror to smugglers as he intercepted several truck loads of Textile and imported rice.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MMIA’s ease of doing business world class –Edede

— 26th February 2018

Out-going Area controller of the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMIA) Customs Command, Comptroller Emmanuel  Edede, said the most important feat during his tenure was the enthronement of peace and tranquility at the command. He said during a brief handover to his successor, Deputy Comptroller Anyaogu Ukonu, that apart from making the area very conducive for business,…

  • How safe are Nigerian airlines, aviation facilities?

    — 26th February 2018

    Louis Ibah Frightened by the a spate of safety and security breaches in Nigeria’s aviation industry, some air passengers are now considering travelling by road forcing concerned stakeholders to conclude the development could have dire consequences for the airline industry. Stakeholders who spoke to Daily Sun in the wake of recent new crash of Dana…

  • Dana Air seals interlining agreement  with Asky Airline 

    — 26th February 2018

    Dana Air  and Asky Airline of Togo have sealed an interlining agreement that gives an option to passengers to fly on either of the two airlines using a ticket purchased from just one of the airline.     Interlining, also known as interline ticketing and interline booking, is a voluntary commercial agreement between individual airlines…

  • Qatar Airways buys first Airbus A350-1000 aircraft 

    — 26th February 2018

    European aircraft manufacturer,  Airbus has introduced a new Airbus A350-1000 aircraft into the market. The A350-1000 is Airbus’ latest and largest widebody aircraft in the twin-aisle category. With a 7-metre longer fuselage, the A350-1000 space for premium cabin products is 40 per cent larger than its smaller sibling the A350-900. The aircraft is the first…

  • Group seeks solution to exorbitant port charges

    — 26th February 2018

    As part of efforts to finding lasting solution to cost of doing business at the nation’s seaports and vessel diversion to neighbouring countries,  Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria (SCAN) is set to hold a summit on port charges. In a statement, the President of the group, Yusuf Babalola, said that the  summit which is slated …

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share