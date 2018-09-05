Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s strike against Chelsea has been voted as our August Goal of the Month.

The Armenia international rifled a low, first-time effort past Kepa Arrizabalaga to score our first Premier League goal under Unai Emery.

Mkhitaryan ’s strike was our overwhelming winner with 61 per cent of the votes cast, with Alex Iwobi’s finish from the same game in second place, and Nacho Monreal’s finish against West Ham United in third.