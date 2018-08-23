This is even as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) demanded his immediate arrest and prosecution for treason.

The MACBAN leader had on Tuesday, in Makurdi, reportedly threatend that Saraki would be forced out of office as President of the Senate if he refused to leave voluntarily, for treason.

Gololo claimed the senate president had created numerous problems for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and therefore should go.

But Baba Uthman Ngelzarma, the group’s National Secretary, said in a statement, yesterday, that Gololo spoke in his personal capacity and had no mandate to speak on behalf of the association.

“Miyetti Allah is a non-partisan association with no interest in the political terrain and we couldn’t meddle into the affairs of political actors thereby compounding our already obvious challenges. I therefore urge all and sundry to disregard his statement.

“It is not from MACBAN and should be disregarded in its entirety. We take exception on this statement and Garus Gololo is entirety on his own and will be sanctioned accordingly.

“We cannot afford to add up to the many challenges we are confronted with. I’m therefore appealing to the general public to disregard this statement as it is coming from someone who doesn’t have the mandate of the association to speak on its behalf.”