“Abubakar Tsav is not a member of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders and he is not an agent. Please Sir, face your problem of payment of your workers.”

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has denied claims that social critic and former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, is its member or its agent.

Reacting to a recent statement by the Benue State government, where Tsav was referred to as an agent of Miyetti Allah, a national coordinator of MACBAN, Alhaji Garus Gololo, urged Governor Samuel Ortom, to concentrate on governing Benue State and leave MACBAN alone.

Gololo, in a letter to Governor Ortom, warned the governor against using Miyetti Allah as his campaign point.

He said: “Abubakar Tsav is not a member of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders and he is not an agent. Please Sir, face your problem of payment of your workers.

“Also face your ambition to emerge as state governor for second term. Do not use Miyetti Allah as your campaign point.”

Recall that the state governor had, in a statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, while reacting to an interview Tsav granted, described him (Tsav) as an agent of Miyetti Allah sponsored along with others to persistently stir crisis in Benue to ensure the failure of the anti open grazing law.