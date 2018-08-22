– The Sun News
Latest
22nd August 2018 - Miyetti Allah disowns Tsav, warns Benue gov
22nd August 2018 - Accidents claim 5, injure 9 in Anambra
22nd August 2018 - Biafra: BZF raises the alarm over leader’s safety
22nd August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: Ugwuanyi at mosque, urges special prayers for Buhari, VP, others
22nd August 2018 - South East Governors’ Forum Secretariat: One year after
22nd August 2018 - African/Chinese leaders’ parley at FOCAC 2018
22nd August 2018 - Human Rights Watch condemns arrest, detention of journalists
22nd August 2018 - Sultan urges politicians to promote peace, unity of Nigeria
22nd August 2018 - Why FG should approve N500bn for recapitalisation of FMB – MD
22nd August 2018 - Buhari’s corruption fight needs to impact Nigerians – Umahi
Home / National / Miyetti Allah disowns Tsav, warns Benue gov
MIYETTI ALLAH DISOWNS

Miyetti Allah disowns Tsav, warns Benue gov

— 22nd August 2018

“Abubakar Tsav is not a member of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders and he is not an agent. Please Sir, face your problem of payment of your workers.”

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has denied claims that social critic and former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, is its member or its agent. 

Reacting to a recent statement by the Benue State government, where Tsav was referred to as an agent of Miyetti Allah, a national coordinator of MACBAN, Alhaji Garus Gololo, urged Governor Samuel Ortom, to concentrate on governing Benue State and leave MACBAN alone.

READ ALSO: Herdsmen attack: Sultan gives MACBAN 2 months to produce perpetrators

Gololo, in a letter to Governor Ortom, warned the governor against using Miyetti Allah as his campaign point.

He said: “Abubakar Tsav is not a member of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders and he is not an agent. Please Sir, face your problem of payment of your workers.

“Also face your ambition to emerge as state governor for second term. Do not use Miyetti Allah as your campaign point.”

Recall that the state governor had, in a statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, while reacting to an interview Tsav granted, described him (Tsav) as an agent of Miyetti Allah sponsored along with others to persistently stir crisis in Benue to ensure the failure of the anti open grazing law.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MIYETTI ALLAH DISOWNS

Miyetti Allah disowns Tsav, warns Benue gov

— 22nd August 2018

“Abubakar Tsav is not a member of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders and he is not an agent. Please Sir, face your problem of payment of your workers.” Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has denied claims that social critic and former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav,…

  • ROAD ACCIDENTS

    Accidents claim 5, injure 9 in Anambra

    — 22nd August 2018

    There were multiple accidents along Nibo road by Government Lodge, Awka involving a Mercedes tipper which collided with 3 tricycles and a Toyota Camry car. Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Not more five persons were yesterday confirmed dead in different road crashes in Anambra State. The accident, which occurred along Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, involved a Toyota pick…

  • BZF

    Biafra: BZF raises the alarm over leader’s safety

    — 22nd August 2018

    The pro-Biafra group, Biafra Zionists Federation (BZF), has raised alarm over the whereabouts of its leader, Benjamin Onwuka, expressing fears about his safety. Onwuka was arrested alongside over 50 members of the group, as they attempted to enter the Enugu Government House to hoist flag and inaugurate Biafra. Speaking to newsmen in Enugu yesterday, the…

  • UGWUANYI CENTRAL MOSQUE ENUGU

    Eid-el-Kabir: Ugwuanyi at mosque, urges special prayers for Buhari, VP, others

    — 22nd August 2018

    Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi yesterday joined the Muslim community in the state at the Central Mosque, Owerri Road, to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, calling for special prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other leaders in the country. Ugwuanyi, who was warmly received amid jubilation by Muslim faithful in the state, including the…

  • HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH CALL TO FREE DETAINED JOURNALISTS

    Human Rights Watch condemns arrest, detention of journalists

    — 22nd August 2018

    The Human Rights Watch has condemned the arrest and detention of Nigerian journalists, describing the recent action by security agencies as “a disturbing trend against the freedom of expression.” In a report released yesterday, the group said it was unacceptable that journalists in Nigeria have been held incommunicado for one case for  “nearly two years, and…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share