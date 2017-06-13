The Sun News
Latest
13th June 2017 - Mixing fun with pain
13th June 2017 - Combining football watching with studies
13th June 2017 - Aregbesola’s commissioner ‘battles’ Adeleke’s brother in senatorial race
13th June 2017 - Self determination inevitable –Nwodo
13th June 2017 - Why I started air ambulance – Orekunrin, MD, Flying Doctors
13th June 2017 - SPORTS FEDERATIONS’ ELECTION: Dalung tasks electoral, appeals committees
13th June 2017 - Forgive Akpeyi, Agu begs Nigerians, as Iheanacho apologises to Rohr
13th June 2017 - Confederations Cup: FIFA dismisses concerns over Cameroon
13th June 2017 - Amosun keeps democracy alive
13th June 2017 - Associates of deadly kidnapper, Ghana, arrested
Home / Education Review / Mixing fun with pain

Mixing fun with pain

— 13th June 2017

Bad state of road mars Children’s Day celebration in Ogun as Loral, other students call for government action

By Jet Stanley Madu

“I think Addo-Odo is not on the Ogun State map the Governor has. Agbara to Lusada to MTN up to Egudu is no good road. Even Egudu and Lusada areas are worse than Agbara. Big vehicles fall all the time. It is by God’s grace that none of them had fallen on schoolchildren”.

This was the view of an Ogun State community-based artisan who refused to have his name in print when he spoke to The Sun Education on the last Children’s Day what he feels is the mental state of schoolchildren who ply Agbara-Lusada road to school, every day in school bus.  While other parts of the road are in very bad shape following the constant fall of rain, the worse part is found in Addo-Odo community stretch of the road. This is what necessitated the remark by the angry artisan that the village is not on the map of Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

If you asked the schoolchildren of Loral International Boarding Secondary School, Igbesa and other schoolchildren who have their schools located in that area and who were there on May 27 to celebrate the Children’s Day, their views are mostly likely to corroborate that of the artisan’s. It was supposed to be a day of fun but the bad state of the road turned the fun into pain, sighs and regrets.

This reporter was among many who rode through Agbara-Lusada road that day and found the experience a most harrowing one. To say the least, Agbara-Lusada road does not just pass for a death trap as most Nigerian roads say, some potholes on it have further degenerated into shallow graves.

Pupils of the Lord’s Grace International Nursery and Primary School who were being conveyed to the venue in their school bus for the celebration of the Children’s Day had their fun suddenly interrupted when the bus broke down owing to the nature of the bad road between Agbeto and OPIC (Ogun Property Investment Company). The look on the faces of the lads was one of despair in the midst of fun. Loral school handlers, Mrs. Felicia Nwokocha and Mrs. Uche Ogbunnoba who narrated their ordeal, said the experience wasn’t palatable to discuss. They were grateful to God however for being able to manage the pupils through it while urging the state governor to “remember Addo-Odo area and put it in his scheme of work.”

Sadly, the challenge bad roads pose to students who transit to and from school is nationwide. All the same, students of Loral International Boarding School had some fun celebrating the Children’s Day at Igbesa. Ekwunife Kenney, SS 2, Alfred Olive SS 2 and Ezugo Nwangu, SS 2, all Prefects-elect took charge organizing the programme.

Speaking on the lessons learnt, Ekwunife said: “I’ve exercised my body and brain. We were left on our own to organize the event. I picked up a few lessons from the way we organized the hall. It will help me to know how to co-ordinate younger ones and I gained a sense of leadership”.

On her part, Alfred said given the privilege to “organize the Children’s Day socials” helped her to acquire organizational skills. Ezugo said experiences of the day gave him so much joy. “I had a bit of an exercise. I learnt how to organize things without external help from teachers or non-teaching staff.”

The children played, sang, mimed songs and danced. They mixed and interacted freely, no segregation – no walls of barrier – senior or junior. Of particular interest among the games they played was Switch. It is a game where students were made to play particular roles and then, quickly switch roles and adjust perfectly. Then, the audience attempt to guess who switched to what role.

The Curricular Officer, Mr. Hassan Omotayo who spoke on the significance of the day, explained that the day was designed to accord respect to the rights of children. “Going by the Child Right Convention stipulations of the UN (United Nations) that children be accorded recognition, because they’re tomorrow’s future, so we have to give them the best by making life worth living for them. It helps to give children a sense of belonging and to make them to aspire for a greater heights”.

He pointed out that the essence of giving the students the liberty to run the event their own way was to endow them with independent spirit and sense of responsibility, so that right from “this tender age”, they would imbibe organizational and leadership skills, “if we groom them into tomorrow’s leaders with some sense of responsibility”

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Aregbesola’s commissioner ‘battles’ Adeleke’s brother in senatorial race

— 13th June 2017

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (NWC) has cleared Mudashiru Hussein, a former commissioner in the cabinet of Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, to contest the party’s primary for Osun west senatorial bye-election scheduled for today. The committee in charge of the election had earlier cleared Ademola Adeleke, younger brother of the senator…

Share

  • Self determination inevitable –Nwodo

    — 13th June 2017

    From Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja President General of Igbo apex socio-political body,  Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, has hinged growing agitation of youths from the region across the country on what he called persistent injustice and ill-treatment of the South East and its people. He said such poor and bias treatment arose from the current…

    Share

  • Associates of deadly kidnapper, Ghana, arrested

    — 13th June 2017

    By Christopher Oji Suspected associates of  notorious kidnapper, Terwase Akwaza, aka Ghana, have been arrested. The suspects, Dondo Orsaa Terhile Mbaloha and Teryima Ihiambe, aka Clark, were arrested by operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) yesterday at various locations within Kastina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State. The suspects and their kingpin, Ghana,…

    Share

  • We’ll protect Shell investments, Wike assures House of Representatives

    — 13th June 2017

    Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has assured that his administration will continue to protect Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and its investments in the state. The governor said there is no need for the SPDC to relocate from Rivers, as the action will negatively affect the economy of the state and Nigeria. Speaking when he granted…

    Share

  • 4 die in Cross River cult war

    — 13th June 2017

    From Judex Okoro, Calabar Four persons are feared dead in a bloody clash among three rival cult groups in Cross River State. While three persons were killed in Ogoja, as a result of the cult war between the Vikins and the KKK in Abakpa,Ogoja Local Government Area in northern part of the state, one person…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share