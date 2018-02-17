Mix the fruits, get more vitamins

Opeyemi Adelani

Fruit salad is a delicious desert that you can make in less than ten minutes, and one that you can enjoy without gaining weight. Fruit salad can also be a perfect way to start your morning great time dish at a daytime, picnic,or party, or the perfect snack during anytime or day.

If you want to know how to make fruit salad in various ways just follow the steps.

Items Needed:

Pineapple, watermelon, cucumber, apple, and carrot.

Preparation:

•Use equal parts of each fruits, whatever the size of the dice or slice, choose one measurement and stick to it when prepping all the fruit.

•Cut all the fruits and dates, add all the fruits together and mix it well and keep in a refrigerator for an hour.

The nutrient of each fruits:

Apple: It is full of nutrient that keeps your body healthy and promote digestion.

Pineapple: It has exceptional juiciness and a vibrant tropical flavour that balances the taste of sweet and tart.

Watermelon: It is has very low calories just 30 calories per 100g and carry minimal facts.nonetheless,it plentiful in numerous health promoting phytonutrient and essential for optimum health.

Cucumba: Ever wonder how to beat the scorching summer heat, just remember your backyard, humble crunchy cucumber. Nevertheless, this wonderful low calorie vegetable indeed has more nutrients to offer than just water and electrolytes.

Carrot: This is one of the vegetables examined in a recent research on foods rich in beta-carotene and bone health.

When it’s best to take it:

Enjoy the dish at room temperature or slightly chilled. Pair this dish with a glass of orange juice to help bring out its fruity flavour.