Mistakes men make in marriage

Your pen is specially designed to teach men and couples better ways to live together. May there be more oil on your head for more inspiration. I think some of your attackers will appreciate what you wrote last week because it is balanced but they seem to fail to understand that each topic has its peculiar message.

–Angus Ikeoha, Nsukka

Saturday Sun is a must for me because of your nice articles. A word is enough for the wise. Some women go after married men because they think these men are money bags and some married men go after rich women. Protecting one’s relationship from destroyers requires cooperation of both parties. Couples should work together to protect their marriages. Continue to be on the side of truth, you are doing a great job.

–James Ekpeh, Lagos