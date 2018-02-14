The Sun News
Latest
14th February 2018 - Palestine threatens legal action against Israel, US
14th February 2018 - Buhari mourns Lugga, Baba-Ahmed, 21 Bauchi students
14th February 2018 - Herdsmen killings: Governors are shameless, coward – Dalung
14th February 2018 - Missing N36m: Sen. Sani storms JAMB HQ with snake charmers
14th February 2018 - Worst gifts for Valentine’s Day: Cash, Sex Toys – survey
14th February 2018 - LG poll: I’ll not impose candidates in Oyo – Ajimobi
14th February 2018 - Guber poll: Okorocha’s endorsement of son-in-law raises dust in APC 
14th February 2018 - 2019: Enugu farmers back Ugwuanyi
14th February 2018 - Niger Assembly seeks dissolution of LGs
14th February 2018 - Day robbers raided Abuja community
Home / National / Missing N36m: Sen. Sani storms JAMB HQ with snake charmers

Missing N36m: Sen. Sani storms JAMB HQ with snake charmers

— 14th February 2018

NAN

Apparently in a bid to find the mysterious snake that swallowed N36m in the Benue office of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Sen. Shehu Sani, on Tuesday, stormed the headquarters of the board with snake charmers.

The senator who represents Kaduna Central in the National Assembly said, the visit, was with a view to getting to the bottom of the issue.

One Philomena Chieshe, a sales clerk in the JAMB office, Makurdi, told JAMB registrar and his team that “she could not account for N36 million she made in previous years before the abolition of scratch cards.

“In the course of interrogation, Philomena denied the allegations that she stole the money but confessed that her housemaid connived with another JAMB staff to spiritually (through a snake) steal the money from the vault in the account office”, the report said.

According to Sani, his visit to JAMB is in response to the story that a snake swallowed N36 million.

He lamented that it was of concern that such a huge sum of money was reported to have been swallowed by a snake.

“I believe that the contribution I can make is to bring snake charmers from my constituency to the JAMB office and to help them fish out the snake and weed out snakes from their premises.”

Sani further said that if a snake could actually swallow N36 million, one day Nigerians may wake up to say that a snake had swallowed the country’s foreign reserve.

“I believe that my contribution to JAMB will help them fish out snakes within the office.

“Even if it is a spiritual matter, we believe that these people I brought, they are some of the best snake charmers in the country and they will help in arresting both physical and spiritual snakes if there has been any in the JAMB office.”

He explained that it was very clear the incident did not happen doing the tenure of the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede.

“We are very proud of him. We believe he is someone who should continue to man this agency and he is acting in the right direction.

“It is good for Nigerians to know this is what has been happening before he came into office. I believe the best thing we can do is to continue to support him.

“People should understand the story which is very clear and if that is the case, if people, civil servants could have used the opportunity to have been in office to enrich themselves using snake stories.

“It is high time for all Nigerians to know that there may be even dirty things happening in other places but this place has exposed it for us to see the truth and I’m very much happy about that.

“We will continue to support him. And as far as we are concerned the story that public funds could be taken away by some people in the name of snake, it is virtually unacceptable.

Sani thereafter presented cartons of snake repellent and chemicals to the agency.

In his response, the Spokesperson for JAMB, Mr Fabian Benjamin explained that on assumption of duty, the present registrar discovered that there were a lot of loopholes in the sale of scratch cards.

“Before the registrar resumed duty, what we were using to register candidates and all other services was scratch cards.

“We discovered a lot of loopholes, we discovered that staff were exposed to cash and then he stopped the use of scratch cards.

“The registrar thereafter introduced pin vending. After introducing pin vending, it was natural for him to call for audit or stock taking.

“After taking stock it was discovered that in some offices they could not account for what they sold, or the card that was left.

“Ms Philomena Chieshe was entrusted with a number of scratch cards which she sold and N36 million could not be accounted for, when asked she actually said she sold them at the said amount, kept the money in the public vault.

“According to her, a snake swallowed the money.”

Benjamin further explained in the spirit of transparency, inclusiveness and openness the agency felt that Nigerians should know what was happening.

He said Chieshe had been queried and has appeared before a disciplinary committee.

“A report has been written and sent to the Minister of Education Mallam Adamu Adamu and as soon as that report is approved, she will either be dismissed or handed over to the security agency for proper profiling.

“At the moment she has been interjected,” Benjamin said.

 

He also noted that there was a case in Nasarawa State where the staff claimed on his way to submit the cards, he had an accident and the cards got burnt.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Peter Okeke 14th February 2018 at 9:40 am
    Reply

    Let us pray that the snake charmers themselves will not be charmed by the naira swallowing human snake into snakes.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari mourns Lugga, Baba-Ahmed, 21 Bauchi students

— 14th February 2018

NAN President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of the former chairman of the Bank of the North, Alhaji Muhammad Lugga, who died after a prolonged illness. In a message of condolence issued on his behalf by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari said he was deeply…

  • Herdsmen killings: Governors are shameless, coward – Dalung

    — 14th February 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Barr. Solomon Dalung, has described as ‘shameless and coward’ the action of the Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state and other state governors crying to the State House over the attack of their people. Dalung, who dropped the hint while dispelling the rumour that he was…

  • Missing N36m: Sen. Sani storms JAMB HQ with snake charmers

    — 14th February 2018

    NAN Apparently in a bid to find the mysterious snake that swallowed N36m in the Benue office of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Sen. Shehu Sani, on Tuesday, stormed the headquarters of the board with snake charmers. The senator who represents Kaduna Central in the National Assembly said, the visit, was with a…

  • LG poll: I’ll not impose candidates in Oyo – Ajimobi

    — 14th February 2018

    Oluseye Ojo; Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan Ahead of the local government election slated for May 12, Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has assured members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that he will not impose candidates on them. He spoke against the backdrop of a protest staged on Monday at the state secretariat of the party,…

  • Guber poll: Okorocha’s endorsement of son-in-law raises dust in APC 

    — 14th February 2018

    George Onyejiuwa; Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri The endorsement of Chief Uche Nwosu, Chief of Staff to the Imo State Government House ahead of 2019  governorship election in the state by Governor Rochas Okorocha, on Monday, has raised dust in the All Progressives Congress (APC) as various youth groups have distanced themselves from the purported endorsement. Some of…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share