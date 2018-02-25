Missing Dapchi Schoolgirls: Federal delegation returns to Yobe

Meets victims’ families, security agencies

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Members of a Federal Government delegation on Sunday returned to Yobe State in connection with the abduction of students of Government Science and Technical Girls College, Dapchi.

This was disclosed via verified Twitter handle of the Presidency, @AsoRock.

According to the Presidency, members of the delegation while in Yobe will meet with representatives of the victims’ families, security agencies and officials of the state government.

The message read, “Update: Federal Government delegation back in Yobe State today (Sunday), regarding the missing girls of Government Science and Technical Girls College, Dapchi.

“An earlier visit took place Thursday February 22, 2018.

“(Members of) delegation meeting with affected families, security agencies and @GovtYobeState.”

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, had on Wednesday after the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council informed State House correspondents of the delegation which included himself, the Minister of Defence, Dan Mansur-Ali, and the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Khadijat Abba-Ibrahim.

Mohammed had said their assignment was to embark on an on-the-spot assessment of the situation.

He had said: “Mr. President has directed military and other security agencies to take immediate charge and control of Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, after he was informed of the development.

“He has released a delegation led by the Minister of Defence to Dapchi, to get first hand information as to what is happening there tomorrow (Thursday) morning.”