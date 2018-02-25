The Sun News
Latest
25th February 2018 - Buhari, Osinbajo not focused on 2019 – Presidency
25th February 2018 - Missing Dapchi Schoolgirls: Federal delegation returns to Yobe
25th February 2018 - D’Tigers out-dunk Rwanda
25th February 2018 - China’s president may serve indefinite term if new law passes
25th February 2018 - Pregnant woman rescued from kidnappers by Road Safety, gives birth
25th February 2018 - Billy Graham: A Man (of God) Apart
25th February 2018 - Why ‘Deepfakes’ should terrify you
25th February 2018 - Wike, Saraki, Ambode, others glow at 15th The Sun Awards
25th February 2018 - Shall we tell the President?
25th February 2018 - Buhari pledges to make Nigeria among safest investment destinations
Home / Cover / National / Missing Dapchi Schoolgirls: Federal delegation returns to Yobe

Missing Dapchi Schoolgirls: Federal delegation returns to Yobe

— 25th February 2018
  • Meets victims’ families, security agencies 

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Members of a Federal Government delegation on Sunday returned to Yobe State in connection with the abduction of students of Government Science and Technical Girls College, Dapchi.

This was disclosed via verified Twitter handle of the Presidency, @AsoRock.

According to the Presidency, members of the delegation while in Yobe will meet with representatives of the victims’ families, security agencies and officials of the state government.

The message read, “Update: Federal Government delegation back in Yobe State today (Sunday), regarding the missing girls of Government Science and Technical Girls College, Dapchi.

“An earlier visit took place Thursday February 22, 2018.

“(Members of) delegation meeting with affected families, security agencies and @GovtYobeState.”

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, had on Wednesday after the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council informed State House correspondents of the delegation which included himself, the Minister of Defence, Dan Mansur-Ali, and the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Khadijat Abba-Ibrahim.

Mohammed had said their assignment was to embark on an on-the-spot assessment of the situation.

He had said: “Mr. President has directed military and other security agencies to take immediate charge and control of Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, after he was informed of the development.

“He has released a delegation led by the Minister of Defence to Dapchi, to get first hand information as to what is happening there tomorrow (Thursday) morning.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 25th February 2018 at 7:30 pm
    Reply

    The school girls are victims of circumstance. There is always victims of circumstance in every war- the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics won’t be different. Only Disintegrated Republics of the natives will end the war. Nothing on earth will keep the fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this territory of the natives. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this territory of the natives. A generation has come to clean the ruin of this territory of the natives with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari, Osinbajo not focused on 2019 – Presidency

— 25th February 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has said though President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have recorded successes in the last two and half years of the administration, they are, however, focused on improving the lives of the citizen rather than dwelling on 2019 election. This is even as it has admitted that the…

  • Missing Dapchi Schoolgirls: Federal delegation returns to Yobe

    — 25th February 2018

    Meets victims’ families, security agencies  Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Members of a Federal Government delegation on Sunday returned to Yobe State in connection with the abduction of students of Government Science and Technical Girls College, Dapchi. This was disclosed via verified Twitter handle of the Presidency, @AsoRock. According to the Presidency, members of the delegation while in Yobe…

  • Pregnant woman rescued from kidnappers by Road Safety, gives birth

    — 25th February 2018

    Victim gives birth thereafter  Uche Usim Luck shone on a pregnant woman Sunday morning as officials of the Federal Road Safety Corporation (FRSC), Badagry Unit, rescued her from kidnappers at a filling station.  According to a statement signed by Corps Commander, Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, the operation was led by Assistant Route Commander P. Danboyi…

  • Billy Graham: A Man (of God) Apart

    — 25th February 2018

    Toks David, Lagos There are few names more iconic and instantly recognizable than ‘Billy Graham’. For both religious and non-religious alike, Christian or non-Christian, American and Non-American, Graham bestrode the world like a colossus as few other men in history have. By raw numbers alone, he was a man apart: he is estimated to have…

  • Wike, Saraki, Ambode, others glow at 15th The Sun Awards

    — 25th February 2018

    Ismail Omipidan, Willy Eya, Vincent Kalu, Chinelo Obogo, Olakunle Olafioye, Sunday Ani, Job Osazuwa and Chukwudi Nweje The Sun Publishing Limited lived up to its billings as pacesetter yesterday as it celebrated Nigeria’s best to mark the 2017 edition of the annual The Sun awards. Yesterday’s event, which saw Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike,…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share