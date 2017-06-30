The Sun News
Miss Nigeria to Osinbajo: Engage youths for national integration

Miss Nigeria to Osinbajo: Engage youths for national integration

30th June 2017

Miss Nigeria, Chioma Obiadi, has called on Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to engage Nigerian youths in order to curb the spate of hate speeches and distrust among them.

While commending Osinbajo for his engagement with leaders of thought over the quit notice slammed on Igbos by Northern youths, the beauty queen stated that it was high time the presidency reached out directly to the youths for a “heart-to-heart” meetings and discussions.

Hear her: “I commend the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo for the steps he has so far taken to calm the frayed nerves occasioned by the recent spate of secessionist agitations and counter-agitations.

“Let me use this opportunity to urge the Acting President to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to engage the youths on peace-building through activities that interest them. The youths have shown times without number that in education, sports and entertainment, they can put behind parochial interests and ethnic sentiments and relate freely with one another irrespective of socio-cultural backgrounds.

“The youths should be encouraged to use their fertile minds and creative talents to become solvers of problems that affect the nation. They could be encouraged to sing unity songs, shoot movies that centre on national integration, write storybooks that preach love for one another, and engage in inter-regional cultural tourism and fairs. These activities apart from building bridges could also stem the tide of unemployment in the country.”

Uche Atuma

