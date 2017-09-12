Miss Delta withdraws from MBGN pageant

The Sun News
A beauty queen representing Delta State,Precious Omovo, has reportedly withdrawn from the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant.

The contestant announced her withdrawal from the pageant in an Instagram post.

Omovo wrote: “I just want to say a big thank you to everyone who offered their support. I really appreciate it.

“However, I regret to inform you that I will be withdrawing from the MBGN 2017 edition due to personal reasons. Thank you once more for supporting your baby girl.”

Thirty-seven ladies recently emerged as finalists of the 2017 edition of the MBGN pageant.

The pageant, which is organised by Silverbird Entertainment, will mark its 30th anniversary with the upcoming edition.

The 37 finalists will compete for the MBGN crown on Friday, September 15, at the EKO Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant did not take place in 2016, and although the organisers did not put forward an official reason, the grapevine cited financial difficulties.

2015 MBGN winner, Unoaku Anyadike, has been the reigning queen for two years. (TheCable)

