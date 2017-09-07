The Sun News
Misau's retirement letter genuine – Police Service Commission

Misau’s retirement letter genuine – Police Service Commission

— 7th September 2017

The Police Service Commission has described as “authentic,” the retirement letter of Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, Isah Misau.
The Nigeria Police Force, on August 27, 2017, declared Misau a “deserter,” and accused him of being in possession of a forged retirement letter.
The lawmaker was invited by the Commission, to appear before its special panel investigating the genuineness or otherwise of the two letters of retirement emanating from it.
Misau, in a series of interviews with newsmen, accused the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, of collecting bribe to post police officers as well as diverting for personal use, over N120 billion paid by private companies for police duties.
Head of Press and Public Relations of the Commission, Ikechukwu Ani, said in Abuja, yesterday, that the investigative committee confirmed that the letter was issued by the Commission.
He said Misau, who did not appear before the committee, did not give any reason for his absence and added that the senator’s retirement letter was based on a recommendation from the police headquarters.
He said the probe panel confirmed that the commission issued the letter.
“Yes,  they called  me and I confirmed that the commission issued the letter dated March 5, 2014, to take effect from December 1, 2010.
“It was based on a recommendation from Force headquarters.
“So, his retirement followed due process.  He, however, did not appear  before the committee.  But the committee had confirmed that the commission issued the letter.”

1 Comment

  1. John 7th September 2017 at 12:53 pm
    Reply

    What is wrong with our police force, what a shame on them. Infact I watched the police image maker and spokesperson mr moshood seriously deny and accused the lawmaker a deserter and tendered a document as evidence. where did the Nigeria police get those fake documents from. Infact i can never belive any thing the police say until they probe corruption allegation against the IGP Idris. Awhole Inspector General in tiese Boohaha sage. Ithe laughoo but lets see what th Mr President Buhari will act if he is still with his senses.

