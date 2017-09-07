Misau’s retirement letter genuine – Police Service Commission

The Police Service Commission has described as “authentic,” the retirement letter of Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, Isah Misau.

The Nigeria Police Force, on August 27, 2017, declared Misau a “deserter,” and accused him of being in possession of a forged retirement letter.

The lawmaker was invited by the Commission, to appear before its special panel investigating the genuineness or otherwise of the two letters of retirement emanating from it.

Misau, in a series of interviews with newsmen, accused the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, of collecting bribe to post police officers as well as diverting for personal use, over N120 billion paid by private companies for police duties.

Head of Press and Public Relations of the Commission, Ikechukwu Ani, said in Abuja, yesterday, that the investigative committee confirmed that the letter was issued by the Commission.

He said Misau, who did not appear before the committee, did not give any reason for his absence and added that the senator’s retirement letter was based on a recommendation from the police headquarters.

He said the probe panel confirmed that the commission issued the letter.

“Yes, they called me and I confirmed that the commission issued the letter dated March 5, 2014, to take effect from December 1, 2010.

“It was based on a recommendation from Force headquarters.

“So, his retirement followed due process. He, however, did not appear before the committee. But the committee had confirmed that the commission issued the letter.”