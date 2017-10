From FRED ITUA, Abuja

Embattled chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, Isah Hamman Misau, will on Tuesday, appear before the Senate adhoc committee to formally table his petition.

The Bauchi born lawmaker, who is expected to appear before the committee at 2pm on Tuesday, is to address the committee and respond to questions from members of the probe panel.

Speaking with newsmen on Sunday, chairman of the adhoc committee and Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Francis Alimikhena, said, “Senator Isah Hamman Misau will appear before the committee on Tuesday to answer to questions that will come up after his presentation and therefore, we take the next step.”

