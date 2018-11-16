NAN

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has ordered the former Taraba Governor, Jolly Nyame, to pay a fine of N495 million for alleged misappropriation of funds while he was governor from 1999 to 2007.

Delivering judgment, Justice Emmanuel Agib, reduced the 14 years conviction passed on Nyame to ten.

Agib held that the trial court should have considered his status as a first offender while making the pronouncement.

He said serving him with a maximum sentence as was done by the trial court contravene the new Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the FCT High Court on June 4 in Abuja sentenced Nyame to 14 years’ imprison for criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of state funds.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a 41-count charge was preferred against the ex-governor by the EFCC bothering criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of state funds and receiving gratification.

Dariya, who served as governor between May 1999 and May 2007 was convicted on a total of 27 out of the 41 counts preferred against him.

Dissatisfied with the decision of the trial court, the ex-governor approached the appellate court seeking the setting aside of the judgment.

The judge had in addition to the 12-year variation of the sentence slammed a fine of sum of N495 million on the convict on 16 out of the total counts.

Agib said the trial judge unjustly left out the fines as mandated by the law in respect to specific offence committed.