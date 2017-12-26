The Sun News
Latest
26th December 2017 - Mirror: Eboue offered legal advice to help overturn dismal court ruling
26th December 2017 - 6 surprising things you may not know about Boxing Day
26th December 2017 - Zamfara Emirate raises N91m to educate, empower indigent citizens
26th December 2017 - Ex-Katsina Speaker, 4,000 others defect to APC
26th December 2017 - FG defends $1b for insurgency war, others
26th December 2017 - NDLEA seeks Edo govt’s support to destroy illicit drugs
26th December 2017 - “Our members’ depots are empty,” petrol marketers appeal to NNPC
26th December 2017 - Buhari congratulates Speaker Dogara on turning 50
26th December 2017 - Ogun moves to reduce maternal, infant mortality rate
26th December 2017 - Monarch kidnapped in Rivers
Home / Cover / Sports / Mirror: Eboue offered legal advice to help overturn dismal court ruling

Mirror: Eboue offered legal advice to help overturn dismal court ruling

— 26th December 2017

Emmanuel Eboue has received offers of legal advice in his bid to overturn a court ruling set to leave him homeless in the wake of his bitter divorce.

The ex-Arsenal defender, 34, has spoken to the Mirror of his fears for the future following his acrimonious split from wife Aurelie.

He is still upset that the district judge in the case, Edward Cross, ruled against him in his absence at the Central Family Court in London – and insists his ill-health prevented him from engaging in the process.

Court documents suggest he did not fill in a Form E which sets all of his assets and liabilities – and that he failed to comply with a number of orders.

Eboue contends that he was kicked out of the matrimonial home and unable to gain access to retrieve such documents requested by the court.

The subsequent information provided to the court by Eboue was said to have been “highly deficient”. A senior barrister was briefly engaged to try to try and delay the final hearing but was unsuccessful.

Broke Eboue, who has struggled with long-term depression, says he found himself further disadvantaged as he could not afford to retain his legal representation.

He maintains hospital letters, from doctors treating him for illness, were submitted in mitigation.

They explained his absence from hearings and suggested Eboue was not fit enough to attend. Also that proceedings should have been adjourned as they would have been detrimental to his health and wellbeing.

Eboue was left stunned when the judge still chose to make an order in his absence -the former Gunner was in hospital at the time – without hearing his side of the story.

The Ivory Coast defender claims his limited education saw him hand over the responsibility for the couple’s financial affairs to his wife. Their joint assets – a matrimonial home and a second property in north London – will go to her.

Previously-owned apartments in the Ivory Coast were sold two years ago.

It means his wife is entitled to their joint assets and that an order for Eboue to leave their north London home will be signed by the judge if he does not do so. The deadline expired three weeks ago on December 6.

Eboue has already had an avalanche of goodwill via social media. He has also had offers via The Mirror both of legal assistance but is still seeking help to fund an appeal.

He said: “That divorce killed me a lot. I am not happy about the law in England because it is so biased. I want God to use me to change that. I want to be able to say that what this judge has done is not fair.”

(Source: Mirror)

 

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Mirror: Eboue offered legal advice to help overturn dismal court ruling

— 26th December 2017

Emmanuel Eboue has received offers of legal advice in his bid to overturn a court ruling set to leave him homeless in the wake of his bitter divorce. The ex-Arsenal defender, 34, has spoken to the Mirror of his fears for the future following his acrimonious split from wife Aurelie. He is still upset that the district judge…

  • 6 surprising things you may not know about Boxing Day

    — 26th December 2017

    Some regard it as the “Second Day of Christmas”, a day of shopping, a day of sporting contests, a day where, no matter where you live in the world, you still get time off for another round of holidays. But what’s in the “Christmas-box” may leave you pleasantly surprised, and give you a new found…

  • Zamfara Emirate raises N91m to educate, empower indigent citizens

    — 26th December 2017

    From: Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau The Anka Emirate Foundation an Sociocultural association in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State has raised ove N91 million for the education and empowerment of the less privileged in the Emirate. Speaking at the Fund raising ceremony, the Emir of Anka and Chairman Zamfara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji…

  • Ex-Katsina Speaker, 4,000 others defect to APC

    — 26th December 2017

    From: Agaju Madugba, Katsina A former Speaker of Katsina State House of Assembly, Alhaji Umar Ya’u Gwajo-Gwajo, has dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC). Gwajo-Gwajo was Speaker for eight years between 2007 and 2015. Speaking at a ceremony at his Mai’Adua Local Government areas, on Monday, Gwajo-Gwajo said he…

  • FG defends $1b for insurgency war, others

    — 26th December 2017

    The Federal Government has described the criticisms trailing the approval of one billion dollars for the fight against insurgency and other violent crimes in the country as unnecessary and unhelpful. Minister of Information, Culture and and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, expressed this position at a news conference, in Lagos. He said the Nigerian Governor’s Forum…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share