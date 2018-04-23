The Sun News
BBN

Miracle wins BBN 3

— 23rd April 2018

Miracle Igbokwe  has won the grand prize of N45 million, after 85 eventful days in the Big Brother Nigeria house, which was full of hope, intrigues, sex, betrayal and anxiety.

Miracle’s win comprises N25 million cash, N12 million SUV, N4.7 million all-expenses paid vacation and N3.3m household equipment comprising electronics and other gadgets.

He was born on February 17, 1995. He attended the International Aviation College (IAC) and the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria. He finished from Dee unique International High School.

Newly graduated from the aviation school, Miracle got into the BBN  House with his pilot licence and feels grateful for everything in life as he knows how financially difficult it was to get there.

Miracle’s love of dancing and camping is only parallel by his sense of fashion, especially his skinny jeans. Miracle hates inequality and said he will “use part of the money to further my pilot training and the rest to help my family.”

