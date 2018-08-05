Miracle babies: Woman delivers twins, one in August, another in November

When I conceived this pregnancy, I started bleeding at the third month, which I reported to my husband, he led the prayer group that prayed and the bleeding stopped. I went to the hospital and the doctor confirmed there were two babies in me. I remembered then that if I lie down with the right side of my stomach, I would feel pains of the baby, if I lie with the left side of my stomach, I would feel the same way too. That was what made me to believe that it was during that bleeding if we must go by what some other men of God prophesied. Sometime in 2012, we had a church programme and prophecies came from different men of God saying that God would do a very wonderful thing that people would not believe in my life. I did not know it would come this way because this is God’s divine visitation. When the babies came in various months; they also came with different placentas. My doctor called it ‘an unusual miracle. It is a strange thing because we were not taking any form of contraceptive or running up and down in search of babies. There is no lineage or trace of twins in our various families. But since we believed God for the first 10 years of our marriage, we even made up our mind to live with or without babies, so when our first baby Ekemini came, we were still satisfied and God crowned our blessing with Erikan and Emmanuel. Of a truth, we have seen divine visitation upon this home. Even we, who are the parents of the children, could not believe it until it happened.

Are you expecting another miracle like this one? Well, I cannot say because we might think we have ended, but that might not be God’s plan for us, so I cannot say. What are the experience and challenges you went through while carrying two babies that were delivered differently? When the hand of God is in anything, it goes smoothly. In the days of those pregnancies, my Blood Pressure (BP) was very high. It was 230/130. READ ALSO: Kenyan woman made to deliver on hospital floor wins $25,000 in damages Why the high BP? I cannot say because when I had my first daughter, I did not experience such a challenge, but with the twins, that was also what I saw, but God delivered me. What specialist doctors said about Mrs Edu’s experience: Dr (Mrs) Amaka Ocheke, a consultant gynaecologist at the Jos University Teaching Hospital, Jos, Plateau State said: “It sounds strange because medically, a pregnant woman cannot be ovulating at the same time like the case of the Edus, though it is possible for a woman to have two wombs even though it is rare. If she has delivered the babies within days, it is acceptable, but three months apart is very unusual.” Another consultant Gynaecologist at General Hospital (Randle) Surulere, Dr Adeleke Kaka told Sunday Sun that it is possible for a woman to have two wombs though not a common experience. He pointed out that in the case of the Edus, the chances are slim to be proved. “The said woman who had two wombs and delivered three months apart means she has two necks (cervix) and two cavities to each of the wombs for her to have delivered three months apart,” he said. He also agreed that the tubes to the womb could be opened in the right womb while the woman could also release ovaries from the other womb. But in such cases, he said that one womb is usually bigger and would not be of the same calibre. “But what has been documented medically is a baby can come first while the other follows suit within days and weeks not months. Even before such happens, a whole lot of precautions would be taken for safety reasons,” he said.