Minor cabinet reshuffle in Bayelsa

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has effected a minor cabinet reshuffle in the State Executive Council with three new Commissioners assigned portfolios.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Daniel Iworiso-Markson who disclosed this in Yenagoa aftervtge the state Executive Council meeting held, on Wednesday, said newly inaugurated Commissioners namely, Funkazi Koro‎ye-Crooks, Mr. Ebipatei Apiangolo and Faith Opuene attended the meeting and were assigned portfolios.

According to him, Koroye-Crooks was assigned the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Investment while Apaiangolo was assigned Ministry of Environment with the former Commissioner Williams Alamene giving other responsibilities.

Iworiso-Markson said Dickson has carved the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs from the Ministry of Women and Social Development and assigned the new Ministry of Mrs. Faith Opuene.

He explained that the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Kemela Okara has informed Bayelsans of the visit of the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo who is expected to inaugurate the new Yenagoa ultra modern City in April 3 2017.

The new Yenagoa city has features such as the Heliport, Castle hotel, Golf course and the first Government Reserved Area(GRA) is already planned and the first set of lands would be allocated soon by Dickson