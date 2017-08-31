The Sun News
Latest
31st August 2017 - Senator frees 21 inmates with N2.1m
31st August 2017 - Eid-el-Kabir: Sen. Adeola urges prayer, perseverance at Sallah
31st August 2017 - Pray for Nigeria unity, Aregbesola tells Muslims
31st August 2017 - Adamawa govt. to return all out-of-school children to classrooms
31st August 2017 - More missile flights coming – N’Korea leader
31st August 2017 - UNSC extends AU-led mission in Somalia
31st August 2017 - Sallah: Kaduna Museum to hold cultural fiesta for children
31st August 2017 - Army neutralises top Boko Haram commanders
31st August 2017 - 8 dead in CAR clashes, says UN
31st August 2017 - Theresa May attends top security meeting in Japan
Home / Business / Ministry under fire as firm denies N1.15bn Kano, Jigawa road projects

Ministry under fire as firm denies N1.15bn Kano, Jigawa road projects

— 31st August 2017

…We didn’t bid for contracts –Sermatech

By Adewale Sanyaolu

The Federal Government’s anti-corruption campaign may soon catch up with some of the its Ministries as the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, is now in the eye of the storm following the denial of an indigenous construction company that it  never bid for a N1,151,520,000 road construction projects whose mobilisation fee is currently being processed.

The firm, Sermatech Nigeria Limited, said its attention was recently drawn to the joint award of road construction contracts in respect of Balare Road in Kano State and Ringim Road in Jigawa State to one Messers Interaccess Projects Limited/Sermatech Nigeria Limited when it indeed never bidded for such jobs.

‘‘It has also come to our further attention that processing of the mobilisation fee for the execution of the said contracts is ongoing at the aforementioned Ministry.”

Further investigation by Daily Sun on the website of the Budget Office revealed that the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing listed the contract under its Works schedule for the 2017 Appropriation Act with code number: FMOWP51908755 for the sum of N1,151,520,000.

Sermatech said it did not, either solely or jointly with any other company, participate in the bidding of any of the aforementioned contracts and cannot be said to have been awarded a job it did not bid for.

Curiously, it said how the company’s name came to be associated with the contracts remains a mystery, which only the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing could unravel.

‘‘Ours is a responsible indigenous engineering, procurement and construction company that has over the years executed projects for different Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“We know exactly the processes involved before a project of the above magnitude are awarded to a company. We did not participate in any such process, either alone or together with any other company, with regard to the contracts. As an indigenous company, we have a stake in the economic well-being of the country.

While we appreciate the continued patronage of the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing over the years, we cannot accept ownership of contracts we knew nothing about as that would amount to fraud on our part.

“Accordingly, we hereby disassociate our company completely from the above mentioned road construction contracts,’’ the company maintained.

Post Views: 24
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Uzoh from Jerusalem 31st August 2017 at 12:00 pm
    Reply

    APC and Buhari anti-corruption posturing my foot.This dubious and one sided nebulous govt of do what I say not what I do but they should remember thta activities of their children and wives will be investigated someday,in another govt.
    We know those whose kids that never worked are building Highrise Buildings in Abuja,nothing is hidden under the sun.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Senator frees 21 inmates with N2.1m

— 31st August 2017

Sen. Aliyu Wamakko, representing Sokoto North Senatorial District, on Thursday secured the freedom of 21 inmates of Sokoto Central Prison after paying their N2.1 million fine. Wamakko, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education, was represented at the event by Mr Bashir Jodi, Secretary, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko Free Legal Services. “The…

  • Eid-el-Kabir: Sen. Adeola urges prayer, perseverance at Sallah

    — 31st August 2017

    As Muslims the world over celebrates the Eid el Kabir tomorrow the Senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District, Senator Solomon Adeola has enjoined all Muslim faithful in his senatorial district and Nigerians all over the nation to continue to persevere and pray for peace and progress as the nation gradually overcome economic recession with its attendant hardship…

  • Pray for Nigeria unity, Aregbesola tells Muslims

    — 31st August 2017

    Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State has called on Muslim faithful to use the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir to pray for peace, unity and the stability of the state and country as a whole. The governor made the call in a statement signed by Mr Sola Fasure, his media aide, on Thursday, in Osogbo. The governor…

  • Adamawa govt. to return all out-of-school children to classrooms

    — 31st August 2017

    The Adamawa State Government says it is determined to ensure that all out-of-school children are returned into classrooms, as part of its agenda to provide education for all children in the state. Alhaji Ahmad Sajoh, the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, made this known in an interview, in Yola, on Thursday. The commissioner said…

  • Sallah: Kaduna Museum to hold cultural fiesta for children

    — 31st August 2017

    The National Museum, Kaduna will host children to a cultural fiesta on Sallah day to mark the Eid-el-Kabir festival, its Curator, Mr. Gimba Ahmed, has said. The Curator, in a statement made available, on Thursday, in Kaduna, indicated that the event would include lectures, cultural displays, dances and language competition among others. Ahmed said that…

Archive

August 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share