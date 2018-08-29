– The Sun News
Latest
29th August 2018 - Ministry explains reasons for scarcity of local rice in Nigerian markets
29th August 2018 - S/African police evacuate shoppers from mall over bomb threat
29th August 2018 - Israel pledges to assist Nigeria to tackle cyber crimes, security
29th August 2018 - Lagos retains highest foreign debt portfolio, says DMO
29th August 2018 - WHO endorses campaign to protect health workers, facilities from attack
29th August 2018 - LP chieftain tasks party leaders on competence
29th August 2018 - We must continuously train to defend Nigeria – Buratai
29th August 2018 - Delta Govt to establish Army Brigade in Asaba
29th August 2018 - Information Minister calls for sustained campaign on birth registration
29th August 2018 - Hajj 2018: Nigerian pilgrim dies in elevator pit
Home / National / Ministry explains reasons for scarcity of local rice in Nigerian markets
ministry of agriculture

Ministry explains reasons for scarcity of local rice in Nigerian markets

— 29th August 2018

NAN

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on Wednesday blamed the scarcity of local rice in Nigerian markets to disconnect between integrated rice millers and the supply chain.

Mrs Fatimah Aliyu, a Deputy Director, Rice Value Chain in the ministry of agriculture, stated this in Abuja.

Aliyu spoke at the 2nd National Congress, Policy Dialogue and Inauguration of the Board of Trustees of Rice Assured Advocacy Forum (RAAF), facilitated by John A. Kufuor Foundation (JAKF).

She said though there was huge market for the local rice, integrated millers were reluctant to push out their products for fear of price competition with imported rice.

READ ALSO LP chieftain tasks party leaders on competence

Aliyu was responding to complaints by representatives of some rice millers who claimed that most Nigerians preferred imported rice to local rice because of its cheap price.

The millers blamed the high price of local rice on production cost, resulting from poor power supply, high transport fare and smuggling of foreign rice.

“There is market for Nigerian rice. There are people willing to pay the high price for it because of its high nutritional value, but they cannot get it to buy.

“There is that market disconnect that has to be looked into,’’ Aliyu said.

She urged stakeholders in the rice value chain under the RAAF’s platform to brainstorm on the issue and come out with suggestions on how to tackle the problem.

“We are open to all those suggestions because it is part of policy advocacy.

“Once you, the stakeholders, give us those suggestions, government is going to look at them because the situation is also a problem to government.

“Integrated millers have invested so much in the business, and even government has also invested so much in it. So, it is of importance that integrated millers succeed,’’ she said.

The first National Deputy President of RAAF, Alhaji Rafau Lawal, called for a policy to encourage consumption of Nigerian rice as is done in Tanzania and other countries.

READ ALSO Lagos retains highest foreign debt portfolio, says DMO

Lawal said that one of the policy measures being looked at was the branding of Nigerian shops for local rice.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that RAAF is a national dialogue platform, aimed at harmonising rice value chain actors in Nigeria to advocate for better policies in the sector.

It was set up during the first phase of the Competitive African Rice Initiative (CARI), between June 2014 and June 2018.

The platforms are currently operating in 17 states in the country.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ministry of agriculture

Ministry explains reasons for scarcity of local rice in Nigerian markets

— 29th August 2018

NAN The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on Wednesday blamed the scarcity of local rice in Nigerian markets to disconnect between integrated rice millers and the supply chain. Mrs Fatimah Aliyu, a Deputy Director, Rice Value Chain in the ministry of agriculture, stated this in Abuja. Aliyu spoke at the 2nd National Congress,…

  • cyber crimes

    Israel pledges to assist Nigeria to tackle cyber crimes, security

    — 29th August 2018

    NAN Israel on Wednesday pledged to assist Nigeria in tackling cyber crime and Homeland Security (HLS)  internal insecurity using modern technology. Mr Nadav Goren, Head of Mission, made this known at the one-day seminar on Israel’s HLS and cyber 2018 been organized by the Embassy of Israel to Nigeria in Abuja. Goren “as a leader in…

  • FOREIGN DEBT

    Lagos retains highest foreign debt portfolio, says DMO

    — 29th August 2018

    NAN Lagos State, the commercial nerve-center of Nigeria, has retained its position as the state with the highest foreign debt in the country, with a foreign debt put at 1.45 billion dollars as at June 30. A document obtained from the Debt Management Office (DMO), on Wednesday in Abuja, titled: ‘States, Federal Capital Territory (FCT)…

  • who

    WHO endorses campaign to protect health workers, facilities from attack

    — 29th August 2018

    NAN The World Health Organisation (WHO) has endorsed ongoing campaign for the protection of healthcare facilities and workers in vulnerable environments championed by Ethics Resource Centre (ERC). The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ethics Resource Centre is a coordinating agency for health sector security project. The WHO Representative in Nigeria, Dr. Alemu Wondimagegnehu…

  • Buratai

    We must continuously train to defend Nigeria – Buratai

    — 29th August 2018

    NAN The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has stressed the need for continuous training of troops to be able to defeat the enemy, defend the nation, as well as for self-defence. Buratai made the remark on Wednesday at Keffi, Nasarawa State, shortly after he inaugurated a 2.2km road leading to the shooting range…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share