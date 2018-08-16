Ministry, CBN to include ICT on forex list— 16th August 2018
The Minister of Communications Technology, Mr Adebayo Shittu, says the ministry is collaborating with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to include the ICT and Telecom industry on Forex priority list.
Shittu, represented by Mr John Emeawa, Director, Planning, Research and Statistics (PRS), in the Ministry disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja while inaugurating the ICT, Computers/Devices Service Centre.
The centre was established by the Ministry and Certified Computers Manufacturing of Nigeria (CCMON).
According to the Minister, there is an ongoing discussion between the ministry and the CBN to include the ICT and Telecom industry in the list of sectors to be accorded Forex priority.
“In this regard, I will proudly say that Nigeria has an array of young people with great energy and creative abilities to launch Nigeria into the league of world leading economies by leveraging on ICT.
Shittu stressed the need for the nation to adopt a deliberate, planned and sustainable national programme for developing a competent, knowledge-driven workforce and society.
He said sustained access to ICT tools was a critical component of competent and knowledge-driven workforce.
The Minister said in ensuring a competent CCMON seeks to collaborate with the Ministry and its agencies to establish the centre.
According to him, the ministry fully identifies with CCMON since its activities align with its mandate because it realises that their value propositions will be beneficial to the sector.
“Our collaboration with CCMON is intended to transform and build the capacity of the workforce in digital literacy and in preparation for a full implementation of the National e-Government Master plan.
ICT Roadmap and also equip benefitting tech savvy youths with entrepreneurial and job creation skills.
I am happy to inform you that the computer service center aligns with the implementation of the Federal Government Local Content Initiative,“ he said.
Shittu said the centre will support all systems brought in to the public service, saying it was a pilot project of the ministry with plans to be replicated in every MDAs to provide after sales and service support.
“Such after sales support will ensure that computers bought by government are duly maintained.”
