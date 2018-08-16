Ministry, CBN to include ICT on forex list

The Minister of Communications Technology, Mr Adebayo Shittu, says the ministry is collaborating with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to include the ICT and Telecom industry on Forex priority list. READ ALSO: Software solution, e-commerce to empower 45m Nigerians –Shittu Shittu, represented by Mr John Emeawa, Director, Planning, Research and Statistics (PRS), in the Ministry disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja while inaugurating the ICT, Computers/Devices Service Centre.

The centre was established by the Ministry and Certified Computers Manufacturing of Nigeria (CCMON). According to the Minister, there is an ongoing discussion between the ministry and the CBN to include the ICT and Telecom industry in the list of sectors to be accorded Forex priority. READ ALSO: Competitive markets, cornerstone of vibrant telecoms industry – NCC

“In this regard, I will proudly say that Nigeria has an array of young people with great energy and creative abilities to launch Nigeria into the league of world leading economies by leveraging on ICT. Shittu stressed the need for the nation to adopt a deliberate, planned and sustainable national programme for developing a competent, knowledge-driven workforce and society.