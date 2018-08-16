– The Sun News
Latest
16th August 2018 - Ministry, CBN to include ICT on forex list
16th August 2018 - Climate change: No longer debate for distant nations
16th August 2018 - 21 tips for travelling alone
16th August 2018 - The golden girls from Anambra
16th August 2018 - How not to pervert history
16th August 2018 - Niger PDP dares Assembly over defected APC lawmaker’s seat
16th August 2018 - 3 Ugandan lawmakers charged with treason over stoning of president’s convoy
16th August 2018 - FG launches demographic, health survey
16th August 2018 - BREAKING: ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Frankiln is dead
16th August 2018 - CVR: Residents laud Okowa for declaring work-free days
Home / Business / Ministry, CBN to include ICT on forex list
FOREX

Ministry, CBN to include ICT on forex list

— 16th August 2018

The Minister of Communications Technology, Mr Adebayo Shittu, says the ministry is collaborating with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to include the ICT and Telecom industry on Forex priority list.

READ ALSO: Software solution, e-commerce to empower 45m Nigerians –Shittu

Shittu, represented by Mr John Emeawa, Director, Planning, Research and Statistics (PRS), in the Ministry disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja while inaugurating the ICT, Computers/Devices Service Centre.

The centre was established by the Ministry and Certified Computers Manufacturing of Nigeria (CCMON).

According to the Minister, there is an ongoing discussion between the ministry and the CBN to include the ICT and Telecom industry in the list of sectors to be accorded Forex priority.

READ ALSO: Competitive markets, cornerstone of vibrant telecoms industry – NCC

“In this regard, I will proudly say that Nigeria has an array of young people with great energy and creative abilities to launch Nigeria into the league of world leading economies by leveraging on ICT.

Shittu stressed the need for the nation to adopt a deliberate, planned and sustainable national programme for developing a competent, knowledge-driven workforce and society.

He said sustained access to ICT tools was a critical component of competent and knowledge-driven workforce.

The Minister said in ensuring a competent CCMON seeks to collaborate with the Ministry and its agencies to establish the centre.

According to him, the ministry fully identifies with CCMON since its activities align with its mandate because it realises that their value propositions will be beneficial to the sector.

“Our collaboration with CCMON is intended to transform and build the capacity of the workforce in digital literacy and in preparation for a full implementation of the National e-Government Master plan.

ICT Roadmap and also equip benefitting tech savvy youths with entrepreneurial and job creation skills.

I am happy to inform you that the computer service center aligns with the implementation of the Federal Government Local Content Initiative,“ he said.

READ ALSO: Promoting Nigeria’s local content technology

Shittu said the centre will support all systems brought in to the public service, saying it was a pilot project of the ministry with plans to be replicated in every MDAs to provide after sales and service support.

“Such after sales support will ensure that computers bought by government are duly maintained.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FOREX

Ministry, CBN to include ICT on forex list

— 16th August 2018

The Minister of Communications Technology, Mr Adebayo Shittu, says the ministry is collaborating with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to include the ICT and Telecom industry on Forex priority list. READ ALSO: Software solution, e-commerce to empower 45m Nigerians –Shittu Shittu, represented by Mr John Emeawa, Director, Planning, Research and Statistics (PRS), in the Ministry…

  • PDP

    Niger PDP dares Assembly over defected APC lawmaker’s seat

    — 16th August 2018

    John Adams, Minna The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Niger State, has given the state’s House of Assembly two weeks within which to reverse its decision declaring the seat of the  member representing Tafa constituency Alhaji Danladi Iyah vacant or face legal action. The party said, in a statement, in Minna, on Thursday, and signed…

  • 3 Ugandan lawmakers charged with treason over stoning of president’s convoy

    — 16th August 2018

    NAN Three Ugandan lawmakers, who are critics of President Yoweri Museveni, were charged with treason for their alleged role in the stoning of Museveni’s convoy, a charge sheet from a Magistrates’ Court in Gulu showed on Thursday. According to the charge sheet, the accused “with intent to do harm to the person of the president…

  • SURVEY

    FG launches demographic, health survey

    — 16th August 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Federal Government, on Thursday, launched the Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS), to collect high-quality data for policy formulation, programme planning, monitoring and evaluation. It said the survey was aimed at fostering and reinforcing ownership of data collection, analysis, presentation and usage. Minister of health, Prof. Issac Adewole, told journalists at…

  • FRANKLIN

    BREAKING: ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Frankiln is dead

    — 16th August 2018

    Music legend, Aretha Franklin, has died at the age of 76. Her publicist confirmed the death to several US media outlets. Raised on gospel, bathed in rhythm and blues and fluent in jazz and pop, Aretha Franklin came to be known as the “Queen of Soul” through seven decades of electrifying performances. From her father’s…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share