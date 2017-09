From FRED ITUA, Abuja

Ministers and heads of various Departments and Agencies (MDAs), will soon face the Senate, to give their accounts of stewardship on the implementation of the 2017 budget.

This revelation was made on Tuesday by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, while reading a prepared speech to welcome his colleagues from a two-months break.

Saraki said chairmen of all the standing committees have also been mandated to up their game and carry out effective oversight functions of MDAs, to ensure that the 2017 budget is fully implemented.

Details later…