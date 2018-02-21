Minister urges Nigerians to embrace innovation

Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah, has urged Nigerians to embrace innovation in order to boost and move the economy to the next level.

Enelamah said this, in Nsukka, Enugu State, on Wednesday, during the first international science parks and innovation workshop organised by UNN in collaboration with Ideon Science park (ISP) Sweden and LundaVision AB Sweden with the theme “Science parks and innovation Ecosystem for National Development (SPIE4ND)”

He said what happened in communication industry in the country was eloquent testimony that with innovation in other sectors of the economy would the country would also experienced tremendous growth.

According to the minister, “The innovation in communication industry have provided over one million jobs via network providers, selling of phones and phone accessories.

“The Nigeria economy as result of innovation in communication sector have attracted over 25 billion dollars trade investment in Nigeria.

“If what happened In communication sector can be replicated in all sectors of our economy unemployment will reduce and the economy will move to the next level, ” he said.

The Minister who was represented by Emeka Ifezuruike, a Senior Special Assistant to the minister said the present administration of President Mohammadu Buhari had put measures in place that encourage innovation by providing enabling environment for both local and international business’s to thrive..

“The country under Buhari watch has provided enable environment for business to thrive, that’s why many investors both local and internationally are investing in the country.

“Because the government know the important of small medium enterprise that has provided incentive for their business to grow. Government will continue to do its best to ensure encourage innovation which will go along way in diversifying the country’s economy.

“The ministry commend UNN for keying into Federal government agenda in innovation by organizing the science parks and innovation international workshop,” he said.

In a remark Prof Benjamin Ozumba, the vice-chacellors of University of Nigeria, Nsukka said that university decision to organize the first science parks and innovation is another step to restore dignity of man.

Ozumba said the university would continue to sustain it’s leadership role in research and innovation aimed at contributing it’s quota to national technological development

“UNN organized this workshop as a march to sustain academic excellence, research and innovation which are inevitable in rapid technological development of any country.

“Science parks have positive effect on universities as it attracts collaboration from all over the world,” he said

He said countries like China, Japan Sweden have shifted from commodity based economy to knowledge driven economy as result of application of science and innovation.

“UNN is leveraging on its colloboration with Ideon science park and LundaVision AB Sweden to improve its research and science and innovation.

“This workshop is modest effort to domesticate what we have learn from our Swedish collaborator which will help in creating the needed culture of innovation the university,” he said