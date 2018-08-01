– The Sun News
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Minister stops NFF Congress 
Solomon Dalung

Minister stops NFF Congress 

— 1st August 2018

Bunmi Ogunyale

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung has ordered the Nigeria Football Federation to cancel the proposed Extra Ordinary General Assembly slated to hold on Wednesday in Benin, Edo State. 

Solomon Dalung, in a letter signed by the permanent secretary, Ministry of Sports, Mr Adesade Adesola, believes holding the congress is an affront of the court orders.

The letter reads; “I am to refer your office to the suit No FHC/J/CS/177/2014 pending before the Federal High Court Jos and the subsisting enrolled order from the court giving recognition to Ambassador Chris Giwa as the NFF President, and restraining Mr. Amaju Pinnick and all persons who were purportedly elected as members of the Executive Committee of NFF on 30th September 2014 from parading themselves as legitimate Executive of NFF forthwith, their said election having been set aside by the order of the Court. The Order has not been set aside.

“It is for the aforesaid that I am constrained to honour your invitation to the NFF Extraordinary General Assembly Congress to be held in Benin on the 2nd of August 2018.

“It is further to be noted that the steps presently taken by your office would amount to an affront of the orders of the court and prejudicial to the suit presently constituted before the Federal High Court Jos. “Accordingly, the matters proposed to be discussed at the said Congress would be sub-judicial to the action in the holding of the Congress.”

Efforts to reach the Assistant Director, Communication of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr Ademola Olajire on his mobile phone proved abortive.

The congress organized by the Edo State Football Association in collaboration with state government is expected to have in attendance stakeholders in football administration including the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Nigeria National League (NNL), the Nigeria Nationwide League (NNWL).

Other are the Nigeria Referee Association (NRA), Nigeria Coaches Association (NCA) among other stakeholders.

