Home / World News / Minister resigns as ruling party divide deepens

Minister resigns as ruling party divide deepens

— 3rd January 2018

Zambian Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba has resigned, he said on his Facebook page, as a struggle in the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) over President Edgar Lungu’s ambitions to run for another term in office intensifies.

Kalaba is seen as a potential PF candidate in a 2021 presidential election.

However, analysts said that his chances of winning the PF nomination may stall if Lungu wins a court battle allowing him to run for a third term.

“We cannot proceed to manage national affairs with cold indifference when the levels of corruption are swelling and being perpetrated by those who are expected to be the solution,” Kalaba said on his Facebook post.

Presidential spokesman Amos Chanda told Reuters that State House had not received Kalaba’s resignation letter.

Experts said that Kalaba’s resignation was intended to apply pressure on Lungu who is accused by his opponents of chasing an unconstitutional third term.

“People have started realising that they will not get nominated as long as Lungu insists on standing,” Lee Habasonda, an analyst from the University of Zambia said.

Zambia’s constitution limits presidents to two terms.

Meanwhile, Lungu argues that his first period as leader doesn’t count because he did not serve a full term after him assumed power following the death of predecessor Michael Sata in 2014.

Lungu was then elected for a five-year term in 2016.

In November, he warned constitutional court judges not to stop him running again and his allies have asked the Supreme Court to confirm that he will be eligible to stand. (NAN)

Post Views: 0
Latest

TCN, GENCOS working to restore operation on national transmission grid – Fashola

— 3rd January 2018

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, on Wednesday announced that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and the Generation Companies (GENCOS) were working to restore the technical hitches recorded in the national transmission grid. A statement from the management of the ministry indicated that the Nigerian Gas Processing and Transportation Company Ltd…

  • Cleric advises Nigerians to stop hate speeches in 2018

    — 3rd January 2018

    Pastor Rowland Ekundayo of Divine Praise Church, Amilegbe, Ilorin, Kwara State, has advised Nigerians to support the Federal Government and stop hate speeches in the year 2018. Ekundayo gave the advice, on Wednesday, in an interview. He said that hate speech would distract the government. “What the government needs is the support of the citizens…

  • PDP accuses Masari govt. of misusing N400b state fund

    — 3rd January 2018

    The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Katsina State Government of misusing over  N400 billion generated by the state in the last 31 months. Katsina State Chairman of PDP, Alhaji Salisu Majigiri, said at a press conference, on Tuesday, in Katsina, that the over N400 billion was “misused by top government officials”. He said…

  • OPAN condemns arrest of online journalists, Tim, Daniel Elombah by police

    — 3rd January 2018

    The Online Publishers Association of Nigeria (OPAN), Nigeria’s premier association of digital/new media publishers, has condemned what it called ‘the brazen arrest of the duo of Daniel Elombah and Tim Elombah, the Publisher and Editor respectively, of United Kingdom-based online news website, Elombah.com by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), of the Nigeria Police Force on….

  • Fulani/farmers crisis: 3,000 flee homes in Nasarawa

    — 3rd January 2018

    •Priest tells Christians: Protect yourselves From Linus Oota, Lafia and Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Thousands of Tiv farmers of Nasarawa extraction deserted their homes, following attacks on some communities in neigbouring Benue State, by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen. The affected farmers who deserted Boutsa, Demekaa, Ayoosu, among other villages in Keana Local Government Area…

