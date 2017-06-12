The Sun News
Latest
12th June 2017 - Minister of Power faults Enugu legislators for no-confidence vote on EEDC
12th June 2017 - Sports antidote to agitation in the country: Sports Minister
12th June 2017 - Court rejects EFCC’s documents in Dasuki aide trial
12th June 2017 - Merkel discusses poverty, migration with African leaders ahead of G20
12th June 2017 - Vice President blames poverty, hunger for social conflicts
12th June 2017 - Activists gather at late MKO Abiola’s family home to mark June 12
12th June 2017 - DONE AT LAST: Osinbajo signs 2017 Budget
12th June 2017 - Katy Perry holds out olive branch to Taylor Swift after public spats
12th June 2017 - THE SUN INVASION: NUJ threatens to sue EFCC
12th June 2017 - Dubai conglomerate moves to invest in Arik Air
Home / Cover / National / Minister of Power faults Enugu legislators for no-confidence vote on EEDC

Minister of Power faults Enugu legislators for no-confidence vote on EEDC

— 12th June 2017

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Raji Fashola, has faulted the no-confidence vote passed on Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) by the state House of Assembly.

The minister, who criticised the action on Monday in Enugu at the 16th power sector monthly meeting, appealed to the state government to settle the N2.6 billion it owed EEDC.

He said that the debt contributed to the challenges faced by the distribution company in meeting the electricity needs of its consumers.

He expressed dismay that the company had been under assault in Enugu State.

“EEDC appealed to me to intervene and impress on the state government to settle the huge debts it owed the company,’’ he said.

He said that the distribution company might not have impressed its customers due to obvious challenges.

“The power sector is in transition and the type of result we expect may not come immediately.

“The interest of the EEDC and the customers will be better served if the state assembly collaborates with the company instead of the no confidence vote,” Fashola said.

The minister said it was ridiculous that the state assembly passed no confidence vote on the EEDC when the government owed it N2.6 billion.

“The more attention we pay to the power sector by paying for the power we consume, the more result we get.

“If attention is not paid to the sector, there will be poor performance and no amount of vote of no confidence will improve their performance,” he added.

Fashola said it was obvious that most of the power distribution companies had performed below expectation and urged them to improve on their performance.

He stressed the need for EEDC to improve on its communication with the public in order to build mutual trust.

He reiterated the commitment of the federal government to improve the power sector, which was evident in the institution of the power sector recovery plan that would soon be launched.

In the first quarter of 2017, Enugu state Assembly passed vote of no confidence on the EEDC, citing poor service delivery.

Meanwhile, the state government through the Commissioner for Information, Dr Godwin Udeuhele, has said that the government is making efforts to settle the debts accumulated by successive administrations.

He said that the incumbent government had paid some amount of money to show its commitment.

The commissioner said that a committee made up of government officials and staff of EEDC had been set up to sort out the actual amount owed the company.

(Source: NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Minister of Power faults Enugu legislators for no-confidence vote on EEDC

— 12th June 2017

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Raji Fashola, has faulted the no-confidence vote passed on Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) by the state House of Assembly. The minister, who criticised the action on Monday in Enugu at the 16th power sector monthly meeting, appealed to the state government to settle the N2.6 billion…

Share

  • Sports antidote to agitation in the country: Sports Minister

    — 12th June 2017

    Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, on Monday in Abuja described sports as the only vaccine to end agitations and unnecessary anxiety in the country. “Apart from ICT, sports is the second largest employer in the world and only sports can address the challenges of this country,’’ Dalung said while addressing the newly-inaugurated seven-man…

    Share

  • Court rejects EFCC’s documents in Dasuki aide trial

    — 12th June 2017

    The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday rejected an e-payment document tendered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the ongoing trial of Col. Nicholas Ashinze, an aide to retired Col. Sambo Dasuki. The judge, Justice Gabriel Kolawole, held that the e-payment schedule of N3.12 billion issued from the office of the Secretary…

    Share

  • Merkel discusses poverty, migration with African leaders ahead of G20

    — 12th June 2017

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday held talks on reducing poverty and conflict with African leaders including Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi and AU Chief Alpha Conde. The talks, taking place ahead of the G20 summit in Hamburg on July 7 and 8, were attended by leaders of African countries including Tunisia, Rwanda, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and…

    Share

  • Vice President blames poverty, hunger for social conflicts

    — 12th June 2017

    Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has attributed the agitation and social tension in the country primarily to hunger and poverty. Osinbajo said this while declaring open the Nigerian Association of Law Teachers (NALT) conference at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UniZik), Awka, on Monday. He said that political leaders across the country had failed to distribute equitably…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share