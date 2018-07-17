– The Sun News
Latest
17th July 2018 - Minister initiates peace moves on Ebonyi, C’ River land dispute
17th July 2018 - Model breastfeeds her daughter on the Sports Illustrated runway
17th July 2018 - Minister seeks policy to curb population growth
17th July 2018 - I’m still in PDP – Gov. Umahi
17th July 2018 - Don’t push me over defection, says Saraki
17th July 2018 - Attack on Lalong, Govt. House’ll plunge Plateau to ethnic crisis – Patriots
17th July 2018 - FG launches technical support programme for healthcare services
17th July 2018 - Makurdi landing permit not political – NAF
17th July 2018 - Wabba tasks Fayemi on prompt payment of Ekiti workers salary arrears
17th July 2018 - Dep. House of Reps Speaker condemns direct primary election
Home / National / Minister initiates peace moves on Ebonyi, C’ River land dispute
HOLIDAY

Minister initiates peace moves on Ebonyi, C’ River land dispute

— 17th July 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, has appealed to the warring communities Ebonyi and Cross River States to sheath their swords and embrace peace.

He said that the federal government has launched investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the age-long fracas between them with a view to proffering lasting solution to the problems.

The minister made the appeal while addressing the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who camped at Oshiegbe Primary School, Onunwakpu in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

“As I can see here, the bulk of these victims are women and children and I want to assure you that federal government is not happy about your situation. It is very sad because in this country, there should be freedom for everybody to leave his life in accordance with the law.

“And whereby people are displaced from their homes in whatever circumstance, it is not something that will make us sleep well. This is why I want to assure that federal government will put heads together with your state to do everything possible to ensure that you are resettled back to your homes and continue your normal life.

“Two, to ensure that what happened will not happen again so that nobody will harass you, nobody will uproot you from your home so that you will continue your normal life. Nobody gains when there is crisis, any side that thinks he is gaining in this crisis is just deceiving himself because nobody gains”, he said.

Receiving the minister in Government House, the state Governor, Chief David Umahi, commended President Muhammadu Buhari, and the minister, for their efforts to bring peace to the troubled areas.

He, however, advocated for the establishment of state police which he said would help in the security of lives and properties across the country.

“We need state police. This will solve a lot of problems. We in Ebonyi State are in support of state police”, he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

HOLIDAY

Minister initiates peace moves on Ebonyi, C’ River land dispute

— 17th July 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, has appealed to the warring communities Ebonyi and Cross River States to sheath their swords and embrace peace. He said that the federal government has launched investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the age-long fracas between them with a view to proffering…

  • Minister seeks policy to curb population growth

    — 17th July 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, has stressed the need for robust population management policies. Senator Udoma who was speaking at an interactive session at the ongoing Parliamentary Open Week, which kicked off at the National Assembly in Abuja on Monday, told the lawmakers that population management is one…

  • UMAHI

    I’m still in PDP – Gov. Umahi

    — 17th July 2018

    Says, ‘Buhari never asked him to decamp from PDP’ Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has described as ‘laughable and mischievous’ reports in the social media especially on facebook that he has covertly dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC). He said that although he has…

  • SARAKI

    Don’t push me over defection, says Saraki

    — 17th July 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Senate President Bukola Saraki returned, on Tuesday, to the waiting hands of a large crowd of supporters who welcomed him to  Ilorin, Kwara State capital, 10 days after the Supreme Court cleared him of allegations of false asset declaration instituted against him by the federal government. As early as 6:35am supporters of…

  • LALONG

    Attack on Lalong, Govt. House’ll plunge Plateau to ethnic crisis – Patriots

    — 17th July 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos A group of Plateau State elders, under the guise  of Plateau Patriots, have declared that the continuous attack on Government House Jos and the convoy of Governor Simon Lalong by suspected hoodlums would only plunge the state into an unending ethnic war. Spokesman of the group and Chieftain of the All Progressives…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share