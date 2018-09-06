– The Sun News
Latest
6th September 2018 - Mining: FG earns N1.2tr from private investment
6th September 2018 - 2019: Kaduna electorate to set council autonomy as agenda for candidates
6th September 2018 - 2019: Only experienced guber aspirant’ll get our support – Nasarawa Assembly
6th September 2018 - 1972: Olympic hostages killed in gun battle
6th September 2018 - 2019 guber: APC has no business presenting candidate in Rivers – Wike
6th September 2018 - Flood renders 2,000 homeless in Edo
6th September 2018 - NAFDAC Cautions against canned sardine
6th September 2018 - Militants end ceasefire, return to creeks
6th September 2018 - 2019: Omolaja releases 11-point agenda to lift Ogun
6th September 2018 - Osun Guber: APC accuses Omisore, Adeoti’s campaign of vandalism
Home / National / Mining: FG earns N1.2tr from private investment
MINING

Mining: FG earns N1.2tr from private investment

— 6th September 2018

Samuel Bello, Abuja

The Federal Government has earned at least N1.2 trillion from private investors for mining projects.

Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Abubakar Bwari, disclosed this at the just concluded Africa Down Under 2018 Conference on a topic titled ‘A New Dawn in Nigerian Mining Sector’ in Australia.

He said due to the current administration’s commitment to growing the solid minerals and mining sector, leading to the leverage of about $3.32 billion private investments into mining projects as provided in the ERGP focused lab, Nigeria is today ranked amongst the most conducive environments to do mining business.

According to the minister, “private investments into mining projects covering gold mining and refining, foundry works, lead/zinc exploration and production, tin and Columbite mining and processing among others have experienced unprecedented leap in production.

In a related development, speaking at the Nigeria Metallurgical stakeholders forum in Abuja, Bwari advised local and foreign investors to explore the country’s mining potentials and tap into the lucrative investment opportunities in the metal sector.

READ ALSO: 2019: Only experienced guber aspirant’ll get our support – Nasarawa Assembly

He added that the critical role of metallurgy in the overall development of the country cannot be over emphasized, thus the need to reposition the metal sector to accomplish a variety of the current administration’s policy objectives.

According to Bwari, collaborating with investors would bring the exploitation of the abundant metal ore deposits and associated minerals to meet both local and foreign demands. It would also spring up economic activities in downstream metallurgical industries and the mineral sector of the national economy.

He said, “unfavorable and sometimes inconsistent fiscal policies have since closed down several private metallurgical and allied plants in the country. We are determined to pursue a vigorous metal industry because of the enormous impact it can have on other sectors of the economy and the prospects that a vibrant metal industry holds for Nigeria.

“These opportunities exist in both the upstream and downstream sectors and have remained largely untapped by investors. It will not only increase our foreign exchange earnings and sustenance, increase the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and create job opportunities, it will also engender the acquisition of technical skills leading to technology transfer to Nigerians.

 

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MINING

Mining: FG earns N1.2tr from private investment

— 6th September 2018

Samuel Bello, Abuja The Federal Government has earned at least N1.2 trillion from private investors for mining projects. Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Abubakar Bwari, disclosed this at the just concluded Africa Down Under 2018 Conference on a topic titled ‘A New Dawn in Nigerian Mining Sector’ in Australia. He said due…

  • KADUNA ELECTORATE

    2019: Kaduna electorate to set council autonomy as agenda for candidates

    — 6th September 2018

    Sola Ojo, Kaduna The electorate in Kaduna State have agreed to use the much-anticipated local government autonomy as part of agenda for any political candidate that demands their votes in 2019. They believed that the local government, which has over the years suffered lack of  autonomy due to refusal of two-third of states assemblies to…

  • NASARAWA ASSEMBLY

    2019: Only experienced guber aspirant’ll get our support – Nasarawa Assembly

    — 6th September 2018

    Linus Oota, Lafia The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has given conditions for it to support any governorship aspirant, noting that such must be a well experienced and acceptable by the people. Speaker of the Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, made this known, on Wednesday, in Lafia, the state capital, when an APC governorship aspirant, Engr….

  • WIKE

    2019 guber: APC has no business presenting candidate in Rivers – Wike

    — 6th September 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State says for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to even contemplate presenting a governorship candidate for the 2019 election in the state shows that something is fundamentally wrong with the party. Wike spoke in an interview at the Government House, Port Harcourt, stressing that aside the…

  • HOMELESS

    Flood renders 2,000 homeless in Edo

    — 6th September 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin Over 2,000 persons have been rendered homeless by flood in six communities in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State. The affected communities include Okpekpe, Ebelle, Ukhomedokhai, Amugbe and Ekpeli. Besides, no fewer than 20,000 hectares of farmland and 20 houses have been reportedly submerged by flood occasioned by rain which…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share