Minimum wage: Kwara NLC, TUC vow not to accept lopsided implementation

— 2nd May 2018

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The two major labour centres in Kwara state, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have said that they will not accept lopsided implementation the proposed N60, 500 minimum wage when implemented by the Federal Government.

Speaking during the May Day celebration, in Ilorin, on Tuesday, the NLC chairman, Comrade Abdullatef Agunbiade, and its TUC counterpart, Comrade Kolawole Olumoh, said that the proposed minimum wage reflects present economic conditions and determinant economic variables in all parts of the country.

“Kwara workers have suffered enough and this time around, we will not accept lopsided implementation of new minimum wage that the Federal Government and the panel will approve for Nigerian workers. Any attempt by the state government to deny, doctor, or manipulate the minimum wage would be collectively revolted by the Kwara state workers and its leadership”, the TUC chairman in the state said.

Speaking on the nation’s present security situation, the labour leader said that insecurity in the country was already assuming a frightening dimension, calling on government to address challenges of  socioeconomic deprivation.

“Once the state capacity to secure itself or to perform in an expected manner recedes, there is every reason to expect disloyalty to the state on the part of the disenchanted and aggrieved citizens”, imploring state government to relate well with community security apparatus to assist and complement security.

The event, which witnessed match past, cultural display also saw members of the medical and allied Union in the state distributing condoms to workers in the state as well as members of the public.

The health workers also educated and showed people in attendance how to use and treat insecticidal treated mosquito net.

 

