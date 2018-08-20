– The Sun News
Latest
20th August 2018 - Mina’s Dollz Show builds women’s confidence to make good choices -Bartlet
20th August 2018 - FG earmarks N700m for reconstruction of institutions destroyed by herdsmen
20th August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: Bauchi police command deploys 2,992 officers and men
20th August 2018 - Pope asks for forgiveness over child abuse crimes
20th August 2018 - Oyo Govt denies knowledge of demolition of Ayefele music house
20th August 2018 - Banking sector records N32.90trn transactions in Q2 – NBS
20th August 2018 - NYSC assures corps members of safety during elections
20th August 2018 - Ugandan police disperse protesters in capital as unrest goes on
20th August 2018 - Ghana flag at half-mast for Kofi Annan in Abuja
20th August 2018 - Arsenal forward, Iwobi makes Nollywood debut
Home / Entertainment / Mina’s Dollz Show builds women’s confidence to make good choices -Bartlet
WOMEN

Mina’s Dollz Show builds women’s confidence to make good choices -Bartlet

— 20th August 2018

Christina Bartlet, host of wave making The Mina’s Dollz Show, is not at all relenting in her bid to make an impact in the entertainment industry. Showing on Ben TV (UK) and Sky channel 238, The Mina’s Dollz Show is aimed at inspiring women to take charge of their lives and careers, as well as support each other to grow and continue to shatter the glass ceilings. 

While emphasising on the significance of her Mina’s Dollz Show, Bartlet, who co-hosts with Hannah Marie Sang, said “the show focuses on everyday issues that affect women and gives insight and contributions that build their confidence and courage to make choices that change their lives for the better.”

A sneak preview of the latest edition of The Mina’s Dollz Show reveals it has been quite educating and fantastic. In the programme, the trio of human rights lawyer, Jacqueline Onalo, international model, Ndey Mannen and artiste, Gemma Louise Doyle were simply incredible. A statement made by Beyoncé’s father, saying that his daughter’s career was boosted by the fact that she’s light-skinned, had informed their topic for the day. Really, discrimination based on skin colour continues to be a big issue but who is to blame for this? Or does darker skinned women, such as Naomi Campbell reputed to be the most successful model in the world, proves colour prejudice is non-existent today?

On getting pregnant at 16 and being a single mum, Onalo says she has fulfilled her dream, regardless. She, however, admits she was lucky and discourages such attitude. Hear her: “I will say to girls, who might want to do what I did, your parents are not my parents. I was lucky to have had parents who supported me and my daughter until I was on my feet. You might not be that lucky. If you try it, you are out on the street. My story is different but it’s inspiring. It goes to show that if you have the right kind of support, you can overcome. All the stuff that I do is centred around my voice and getting people to fulfil their potential, regardless of their ordeal.”

Doyle, who spent five years of her life hospitalised due to kidney and some other health problems, is another inspiration on the show. Living her dream as a singer, she believes everybody in the world has a reason to be here. “I started singing whilst I was in the hospital and it changed the atmosphere around, and patients were becoming more uplifted. I felt this was my life purpose, and that’s why I commit my whole life to try and achieve it. It was a challenging time but it made me stronger. I realise that the physical body is just a very small part of who we are. You have the strength inside of you to achieve your dream. And I think it is possible to do anything really,” she stressed.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BENUE

FG earmarks N700m for reconstruction of institutions destroyed by herdsmen

— 20th August 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Federal Government says it has earmarked N700 million for the reconstruction of public institutions destroyed by the Fulani herdsmen across Benue State. Executive Director, Victim Support Fund, Prof. Sunday Ochoche, disclosed this to newsmen, in Gbajimba, the headquarters of Guma Local Government Area of the state during the flag-off the reconstruction…

  • Eid-el-Kabir: Bauchi police command deploys 2,992 officers and men

    — 20th August 2018

    Paul Oride, Bauchi No fewer than 2992 officers and men have been deployed by the police in Bauchi State to maintain law and order throughout the Eid-el-Kabir celebration. According to a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Kamal  Datti Abubakar, the personnel comprise Conventional Police, Police Mobile Force (PMF) , Counter Terrorist…

  • Yinka Ayefele

    Oyo Govt denies knowledge of demolition of Ayefele music house

    — 20th August 2018

    NAN The Oyo State Government on Monday denied demolishing the music house of gospel musician, Yinka Ayefele, in Ibadan. The state government, through its counsel, Mr Yomi Alliyu, made the denial when he appeared before Justice Iyabo Yerima of the State High Court, Ring Road, Ibadan, on Monday. Alliyu appeared for the first and second…

  • BANKING SECTOR

    Banking sector records N32.90trn transactions in Q2 – NBS

    — 20th August 2018

    NAN The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says a total of 509,668,433 transactions valued at N32.90 trillion was recorded in the banking sector during the second quarter. The NBS stated this in its “Selected Banking Sector Data: Sectorial Breakdown of Credit, ePayment Channels and Staff Strength (Q2 2018)’’ report released in Abuja. According to the…

  • nysc

    NYSC assures corps members of safety during elections

    — 20th August 2018

    NAN As the 2019 general elections approach, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has assured corps members, who are usually engaged as ad hoc staff for election duties, of their safety. Mr Muhammed Momoh, the Lagos State NYSC Coordinator, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share