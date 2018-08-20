Mina’s Dollz Show builds women’s confidence to make good choices -Bartlet

Christina Bartlet, host of wave making The Mina’s Dollz Show, is not at all relenting in her bid to make an impact in the entertainment industry. Showing on Ben TV (UK) and Sky channel 238, The Mina’s Dollz Show is aimed at inspiring women to take charge of their lives and careers, as well as support each other to grow and continue to shatter the glass ceilings.

While emphasising on the significance of her Mina’s Dollz Show, Bartlet, who co-hosts with Hannah Marie Sang, said “the show focuses on everyday issues that affect women and gives insight and contributions that build their confidence and courage to make choices that change their lives for the better.”

A sneak preview of the latest edition of The Mina’s Dollz Show reveals it has been quite educating and fantastic. In the programme, the trio of human rights lawyer, Jacqueline Onalo, international model, Ndey Mannen and artiste, Gemma Louise Doyle were simply incredible. A statement made by Beyoncé’s father, saying that his daughter’s career was boosted by the fact that she’s light-skinned, had informed their topic for the day. Really, discrimination based on skin colour continues to be a big issue but who is to blame for this? Or does darker skinned women, such as Naomi Campbell reputed to be the most successful model in the world, proves colour prejudice is non-existent today?

On getting pregnant at 16 and being a single mum, Onalo says she has fulfilled her dream, regardless. She, however, admits she was lucky and discourages such attitude. Hear her: “I will say to girls, who might want to do what I did, your parents are not my parents. I was lucky to have had parents who supported me and my daughter until I was on my feet. You might not be that lucky. If you try it, you are out on the street. My story is different but it’s inspiring. It goes to show that if you have the right kind of support, you can overcome. All the stuff that I do is centred around my voice and getting people to fulfil their potential, regardless of their ordeal.”

Doyle, who spent five years of her life hospitalised due to kidney and some other health problems, is another inspiration on the show. Living her dream as a singer, she believes everybody in the world has a reason to be here. “I started singing whilst I was in the hospital and it changed the atmosphere around, and patients were becoming more uplifted. I felt this was my life purpose, and that’s why I commit my whole life to try and achieve it. It was a challenging time but it made me stronger. I realise that the physical body is just a very small part of who we are. You have the strength inside of you to achieve your dream. And I think it is possible to do anything really,” she stressed.