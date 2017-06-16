Millionaires emerge in WWTBAM kiddies show

Children between the ages of 8 and 14 that graced this year’s special edition of ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ held recently at Ultima Studios, Lekki, Lagos, sparkled with knowledge, brilliance and sagacity, even beyond the imagination of their peers.

The exceptionally brilliant children from different backgrounds had come to play for N10 million worth of scholarships in the programme produced by Ultima Limited and sponsored by MTN Nigeria. And they didn’t disappoint.

To start with, four students won the ‘Fastest Fingers’ race and made it to the ‘Hot Seat’ to win big. At the end of the programme, 10-years-old David Udechukwu, a primary five pupil of Shalom International School, Lagos and Oluwapelumi Ajumobi, a 12-years-old student of St. Anthony Catholic High School, Lagos emerged top winners, each smiling home with N1 million worth of scholarships.

On her part, Ayomide Opemipo’s mother was full of pride, as she watched her 10-years-old daughter, who is also a JSS1 student of Christ Redeemer Model Secondary School, Lagos, win N500,000 worth of scholarship. And for Gabriel Ogoladejesu, a student of Iganmode Grammar School, Lagos, it was quite an impressive outing, as he also won N250,000 worth of scholarship.

Students from different schools equally had a great time as they won learning aid materials like textbooks, dictionaries etc. in the ‘audience play’ segment, while some others were rewarded with goody bags.

However, the highpoint of the programme was Taiwo Bankole’s motivational session with the children. The 21-years-old graduate of Cell Biology and Genetics, who graduated with a CGPA of 5.0 from University of Lagos, encouraged the children to always put their best foot forward in their educational endeavours.