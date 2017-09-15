The Sun News
Latest
15th September 2017 - Military/IPOB clashes: Police beef up security in Asaba
15th September 2017 - How 20 men, 10 women died in road crash
15th September 2017 - Army rage on IPOB is ethnic cleansing – Fayose
15th September 2017 -
15th September 2017 - Police unveil new community policing logo 
15th September 2017 - South East unrest: Kalu commiserates with bereaved families
15th September 2017 - Strike: ULC blackmailing govt – NLC
15th September 2017 - Six feared killed in Benue. police confirm four
15th September 2017 - Again, Ekiti tops NECO results, retains first position
15th September 2017 - Python Dance: Kalu sues for peace, calls for respect authority, human rights
Home / Cover / National / Military/IPOB clashes: Police beef up security in Asaba

Military/IPOB clashes: Police beef up security in Asaba

— 15th September 2017
From PAUL OSUYI, Asaba
With the fear of a possible spill over of clashes in parts of the South-East to Delta State in the South-South, the state police command has deployed patrol teams to strategic areas.
The clashes which started earlier in the week is between military personnel and members of the separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
The situation in Asaba is however calm and devoid of any form of hostility as residents went about their normal activities unhindered.
Saturday Sun observed the presence of detachment of mobile and regular policemen particularly in Okwe area of the capital city.
Okwe is considered as a settlement for IPOB and other Biafra agitators obviously for its proximity to the River Niger which is the boundary between Delta State and states in the South-East.
Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim could not be reached to speak on the development as he was said to be attending a conference at Abuja, the nation’s capital.
Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka told our correspondent on telephone that the deployment of officers was a proactive measure to forestall break down of law and order.
He said the presence of uniformed policemen in strategic locations was not intended to cause tension but provide adequate security for law abiding citizens.
“It is our duty to ensure that people feel free and secured. However, if there is an incident in your neighbour’s area, while you are trying to bring it under control, you also take deliberate steps to ensure that such incident does not spill over to your area.
“So basically our duty is to ensure there is order. Part of what we promised the people is civil policing, democratic policing and policing with a human face. People should therefore be reassured that there is no cause for alarm,” he said.
Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Military/IPOB clashes: Police beef up security in Asaba

— 15th September 2017

From PAUL OSUYI, Asaba With the fear of a possible spill over of clashes in parts of the South-East to Delta State in the South-South, the state police command has deployed patrol teams to strategic areas. The clashes which started earlier in the week is between military personnel and members of the separatist group, Indigenous…

  • How 20 men, 10 women died in road crash

    — 15th September 2017

    Auto crash: 30 killed,10 injured on Lagos-lbadan Expressway From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Thirty persons have lost their lives and 10 other passengers were injured in a ghastly auto crash that occurred on the Quarry  axis of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The dead passengers,  according to the Oyo State Head of Operations, Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC), Mr. Cyril…

  • Army rage on IPOB is ethnic cleansing – Fayose

    — 15th September 2017

    The Ekiti State governor, Mr.  Ayo Fayose has described the invasion of the South East by the army and killings as ethnic cleansing and unacceptable. He lamented in an address that “Nigeria is under ethnic cleansing, and I warned Nigerians ahead of Buhari’s election.” Details coming shortly Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop…

  • — 15th September 2017

    IPOB/Military clash: NLC seeks officers retraining From Magnus Eze, Abuja The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has charged the military high command, to retrain the officers and men on the contemporary ways of handling security challenges. The Congress in a statement in Abuja, Friday, by its President, Ayuba Wabba, condemned the recent military invasion of the…

  • Police unveil new community policing logo 

    — 15th September 2017

    From Fred Ezeh and Chizzy Iwunamara, Abuja The Nigeria Police (NP) on Friday unveiled a new logo for its community policing programme. Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, who unveiled the logo in Abuja said it was part of the Nigeria Police community re-engagement and strategic guidelines for community policing. The new logo contain easy…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share