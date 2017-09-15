Military/IPOB clashes: Police beef up security in Asaba

From PAUL OSUYI, Asaba

With the fear of a possible spill over of clashes in parts of the South-East to Delta State in the South-South, the state police command has deployed patrol teams to strategic areas.

The clashes which started earlier in the week is between military personnel and members of the separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The situation in Asaba is however calm and devoid of any form of hostility as residents went about their normal activities unhindered.

Saturday Sun observed the presence of detachment of mobile and regular policemen particularly in Okwe area of the capital city.

Okwe is considered as a settlement for IPOB and other Biafra agitators obviously for its proximity to the River Niger which is the boundary between Delta State and states in the South-East.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim could not be reached to speak on the development as he was said to be attending a conference at Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka told our correspondent on telephone that the deployment of officers was a proactive measure to forestall break down of law and order.

He said the presence of uniformed policemen in strategic locations was not intended to cause tension but provide adequate security for law abiding citizens.

“It is our duty to ensure that people feel free and secured. However, if there is an incident in your neighbour’s area, while you are trying to bring it under control, you also take deliberate steps to ensure that such incident does not spill over to your area.

“So basically our duty is to ensure there is order. Part of what we promised the people is civil policing, democratic policing and policing with a human face. People should therefore be reassured that there is no cause for alarm,” he said.