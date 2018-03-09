The Sun News
Latest
9th March 2018 - Military won’t take over – DHQ
9th March 2018 - Dapchi: Senate summons army chief, IGP
9th March 2018 - Senate probes Adamu over alleged plot to sack Saraki, Ekweremadu
9th March 2018 - 6 soldiers, 4 policemen killed in Rann attack –CP
9th March 2018 - Bayelsa: Dickson reshuffles cabinet, assigns new portfolios
9th March 2018 - Group writes Obaseki, wants Ekiadolor College revived
9th March 2018 - Edo govt diverted IDPs’ rice –PDP
9th March 2018 - Gumi attacks Buhari over Kano wedding
9th March 2018 - We’ve done our best –Buhari
9th March 2018 - Ajimobi appoints Tunji, The Sun’s Executive Director as spokesman
Home / Cover / National / Military won’t take over – DHQ

Military won’t take over – DHQ

— 9th March 2018

Philip Nwosu

The Nigerian Armed Forces has said it is not plotting any take over of government, especially as it pledged its unalloyed loyalty to the President and Commander-in-Chief and will provide of all necessary support for the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria. 

The military says that the apprehension raised by Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremmadu should be disregarded by Nigerians as the “Nigerian military has come of age and is in tune with best international military practices of complete and total subordination to democratic governance.”

A statement from the director of Defence Information, Brigadier-General John Agim, said  the  statement  by the Deputy Senate President might appear cautionary and sincere in the atmosphere of discourse, “it is, however, derogatory to the army used in the expression and, by extension, to the armed forces of Nigeria.

“The statement in the true sense has the capacity to denigrate the Nigerian military in every ramification, including its loyalty to the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces and the confidence of the general public to defend Nigeria’s democracy.       

“In the light of this, the Defence Headquarters wishes to state clearly that the Nigerian military has come of age and is in tune with best international military practices of complete and total subordination to democratic governance.”

“In this regard, it is worthy to remind the general public about some key measures, among others, that guaranteed the present sustainable status of politically unambitious members of the Armed Forces:

“Shortly after the transition from a military to a democratically-elected government in 1999, officers of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, who were quasi-political, were honourably eased out of service.  This was done to avoid indoctrination of other officers in the military in order to enable the democratic government commence a re-professionalisation process of the Armed Forces.  The process commenced in collaboration with international organisations such as the United States Armed Forces and the British Military.  By 2009, from the basic military training institutions through units and formation reorientation programmes to top management workshops and seminars for the military, it became clear that the Armed Forces of Nigeria has been re-professionalised to be totally subordinate to political leadership and democracy in the country.

“In addition, the Nigerian military began to take the lead at ensuring that the West African sub-region is stable democratically through military diplomacy and physical action, where it is highly desirable and supported by ECOWAS. The case of the Gambia last year is still fresh in our memories, where democracy was enforced by an ECOWAS military coalition led by the Armed Forces of Nigeria, under the focused and able leadership of Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General A.G. Olonisakin (NAM).

“Furthermore, the present crop of personnel in the Armed Forces of Nigeria, right from the Service Chiefs to the men, are made up of the balance of re-professionalised officers and fresh intakes from 1999, who do not nurse political ambitions.  They are fully committed to their oaths of allegiance to serve their fatherland, Nigeria, with total submission to our democratic government.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Military won’t take over – DHQ

— 9th March 2018

Philip Nwosu The Nigerian Armed Forces has said it is not plotting any take over of government, especially as it pledged its unalloyed loyalty to the President and Commander-in-Chief and will provide of all necessary support for the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria.  The military says that the apprehension raised by Deputy Senate President Ike…

  • Dapchi: Senate summons army chief, IGP

    — 9th March 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja  The Senate, yesterday, mandated its joint committees on Police Affairs, Security and Intelligence to summon the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, to brief it on the actual situation of things regarding the kidnap of over 100 schoolgirls from the Government Girls Technical…

  • Senate probes Adamu over alleged plot to sack Saraki, Ekweremadu

    — 9th March 2018

    • Senators tender audio evidence •I’m not after his seat -Adamu Fred Itua, Abuja Fresh trouble emerged for former Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Adamu, yesterday, as the senat directed its Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to investigate him over alleged plot to unseat the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu….

  • 6 soldiers, 4 policemen killed in Rann attack –CP

    — 9th March 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji with agency report Borno State Commissioner of Police, Damian Chukwu, confirmed yesterday that six soldiers and four policemen were killed in Rann, when Boko Haram attacked last week. It was the first official disclosure of casualties the security forces suffered in the attack that killed three aid workers. The three victims worked for…

  • Bayelsa: Dickson reshuffles cabinet, assigns new portfolios

    — 9th March 2018

    • Prepares for Osinbajo’s visit Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa  Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has effected a minor cabinet reshuffle in the state executive council with three new commissioners assigned portfolios. Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, who disclosed this in Yenagoa as a fall-out of the state executive council meeting held on Wednesday,…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share