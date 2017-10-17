Military vaccination: Panic in Rivers, Ondo as parents withdraw kids from schools

From Tony John and Gbolahan Gbolagunte

Frenzy and panic ruled the day in Port Harcourt and Akure Tuesday morning especially at the schools.

It was replica of the same incident witnessed in the South East states last week.

Tuesday before noon, parents had besieged schools in Port Hacourt and Akure to take their children home.

Our reporters at the cities said frenzy took a better of the day and stopped school activities as news circulated that people in military uniform had come to the schools to immunize the children by force

In panic response, parents swooped on the schools to stop their children from taking the vaccination as the rumours spread that such vaccination is poisonous and causes Monkey Pox.

This rumour has however been denied severally by the military

Details later