Military vaccination: Panic in Rivers, Ondo as parents withdraw kids from schools

Military vaccination: Panic in Rivers, Ondo as parents withdraw kids from schools

— 17th October 2017

From Tony John and Gbolahan Gbolagunte

Frenzy and panic ruled the day in Port Harcourt and Akure Tuesday morning especially at the schools.

It was replica of the same incident witnessed in the South East states last week.

Tuesday before noon,  parents had besieged schools in Port Hacourt and Akure to take their children home.

Our reporters at the cities said frenzy took a better of the day and stopped school activities as news circulated that people in military uniform had come to the schools to immunize the children by force

In panic response,  parents swooped on the schools to stop their children from taking the vaccination as the rumours spread that such vaccination is poisonous and causes Monkey Pox.

This rumour has however been denied severally by the military

Details later

 

Ikenna Emewu

  1. john 17th October 2017 at 1:40 pm
    When did the nigeria army become expert doctors. Why cant they take the vaccines into their military barracks where diseases are ravaging their wards.

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 17th October 2017 at 2:09 pm
    End of south with northern mess has come. Civilized society of south under three Republics- Biafra, Niger Delta, Oduduwa has to quit the military, police etc. now, every northerner in military, police, dss, custom, civil defence, immigration, road safety, ndlea etc., has to vacate south- dead or alive. This is war against south. Illiterate military circle of north led by the fallen caliphate in the name of nigeria, are behind this disguised war against south- which south must respond to now. As I already said, south has capabilities and capacity to annihilate the enemy in south in one night- only coordination is needed, which must take place now to defend existence securities and freedom of south in 21st century world under Biafra of south east, Niger Delta of south south, Oduduwa of south west. God Is With Us!!!

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

