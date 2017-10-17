Military vaccination: Panic in Rivers, Ondo as parents withdraw kids from schools

KADPOLY suspends 7-week strike— 17th October 2017
From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) Kaduna Polytechnic Chapter has suspended its seven weeks old strike. Students of the institution were writing their second semester examination when their lecturers decided to down tool. ASUP chairman for the Polytechnic, Dr. Aliyu Ibrahim, who confirmed this to Daily Sun in his office,…
