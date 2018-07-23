The attack has left the army authorities to resort to change of tactics as the terrorists have now resorted to using military camouflage vehicles labeled “operation last hold”, for their attacks. Angered by the attack, Buratai left Abuja for an- on-the-spot visit to the locations where he met with officers and soldiers. He also visited injured soldiers in the hospital.

At press time, it could not be ascertained whether or not the authorities have apprehended those found to have been responsible for the operational blunder.

Director, Army Public Relations, confirmed that soldiers had taken over Jilli, which he said was never overran nor captured by the terrorists.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN) has said unless the Ulama and the Council were involved in the deradicalisation process of Boko Haram, the insurgency would not end.

Rising from a meeting that lasted several hours at the weekend in Kaduna, tagged: “High level roundtable meeting on deradicalisation agenda of Boko Haram extremists in Nigeria”, the group stressed the need to involve key leaders in the faith in the anti-insurgency war.

Assistant Secretary of SCSN, Dr. Auwal Faruq Abdulsalam told journalists that the meeting was in partnership with King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue.

“As you are aware, the issue of Boko Haram insurgency has been persisting in the country for the past 10 years…

“But mainly deradicalising prisoners of Boko Haram that defects from the group, and in all this process, the ulamas and the Islamic organisations have been completely excluded and we felt that the ulamas and the Islamic organisations are the major stakeholders because the Boko Haram are claiming to be muslims.

“They are claiming to use the scriptures from Islamic faith to unleash their terror. So I think the right people that can change the narrative, that can counter their Ideology are the real Islamic leaders or ulamas and Islamic organizations.

“But we realised that these major stakeholders are completely excluded from the process. I don’t know maybe at a very local level some are contacted and that is why our council, which is an umbrella organisation, all maintsream Islamic organisations in the country, looking at the composition of the meeting you can see that they are ulamas from all over the country. We should be involved.”