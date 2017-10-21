Military troops kill 3 Boko Haram terrorists in ambush

From: Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Military troops have killed three Boko Haram who ambushed patrol vehicles at a village along a major highway in Borno State.

Some soldiers who were on routine patrol encountered Boko Haram ambush at a village along Dikwa-Ngala road in the central part of Borno on Friday. Troops engaged the insurgents in fire, three Boko Haram were killed.

Army spokesman, Brig Gen Sani Usman confirmed the incident in a statement.

“Troops of 3 Battalion under 22 Brigade on Friday, 20th October 2017 at about 11.30am while on routine patrol came under Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) ambush close to Missini Village along Dikwa – Ngala road, northern part of Borno State. The gallant troops cleared the ambush and neutralised 3 Boko Haram terrorists,” he said.

One AK-47 rifle with registration number KO357026 and 39 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition were recovered from the insurgents, Usman said.

The incident was not immediately reported in Maiduguri, the state capital due to lack of telephone services in the area. Boko Haram has destroyed telecommunication facilities in most communities outside the capital since 2013.

The Boko Haram ambush on military was the second in a week. The insurgents had on Wednesday reportedly ambushed a convoy of vehicles with military escort. Though there was no official confirmation by the military but sources said three soldiers were feared killed in the ambush.