The Sun News
Latest
21st October 2017 - Military troops kill 3 Boko Haram terrorists in ambush
21st October 2017 - Mogadishu bomb blast claims 358
21st October 2017 - Army spokesman in Borno, 122 others promoted colonel
21st October 2017 - Kalu congratulates Ekwueme at 85
21st October 2017 - Breaking: Troops kill 3 B’Haram in ambush 
21st October 2017 - Kebbi accountant-general jailed 70 years for N1.6bn fraud
21st October 2017 - Man plunges into Lagos lagoon
21st October 2017 - TAGBO’S DEATH: DAVIDO’S MEN CONFESS
21st October 2017 - Nigerians can never vote for PDP again –APC
21st October 2017 - Pension alert: Ex-Biafra police officers go wild in Enugu
Home / National / Military troops kill 3 Boko Haram terrorists in ambush

Military troops kill 3 Boko Haram terrorists in ambush

— 21st October 2017

From: Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Military troops have killed three Boko Haram who ambushed patrol vehicles at a village along a major highway in Borno State.

Some soldiers who were on routine patrol encountered Boko Haram ambush at a village along Dikwa-Ngala road in the central part of Borno on Friday. Troops engaged the insurgents in fire, three Boko Haram were killed.

Army spokesman, Brig Gen Sani Usman confirmed the incident in a statement.

“Troops of 3 Battalion under 22 Brigade on Friday, 20th October 2017 at about 11.30am while on routine patrol came under Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) ambush close to Missini Village along Dikwa – Ngala road, northern part of Borno State. The gallant troops cleared the ambush and neutralised 3 Boko Haram terrorists,” he said.

One AK-47 rifle with registration number KO357026 and 39 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition were recovered from the insurgents, Usman said.

The incident was not immediately reported in Maiduguri, the state capital due to lack of telephone services in the area. Boko Haram has destroyed telecommunication facilities in most communities outside the capital since 2013.

The Boko Haram ambush on military was the second in a week. The insurgents had on Wednesday reportedly ambushed a convoy of vehicles with military escort. Though there was no official confirmation by the military but sources said three soldiers were feared killed in the ambush.

Post Views: 8
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Military troops kill 3 Boko Haram terrorists in ambush

— 21st October 2017

From: Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Military troops have killed three Boko Haram who ambushed patrol vehicles at a village along a major highway in Borno State. Some soldiers who were on routine patrol encountered Boko Haram ambush at a village along Dikwa-Ngala road in the central part of Borno on Friday. Troops engaged the insurgents in…

  • Army spokesman in Borno, 122 others promoted colonel

    — 21st October 2017

    The Army Council has approved the promotion of 123 senior officers, including 66 Lieutenant Colonels and 57 Majors to the next rank. Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, the army spokesman on Saturday, said the promotion followed the recommendation of the Army Promotion Board 3 and 4 “as reflected in the 2017 Nigerian Army Forecast of Events.” Usman…

  • Kalu congratulates Ekwueme at 85

    — 21st October 2017

    As former Vice President Alex Ekwueme clocks 85, ex-governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has described the celebrant as an exceptional elder statesman, who has continually contributed to nation building with his objective counsel on national issues. He noted that the octogenarian’s life has been full of achievements, as Ekwueme remains one of the founding…

  • Breaking: Troops kill 3 B’Haram in ambush 

    — 21st October 2017

    From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Military troops have killed three Boko Haram fighters who ambushed patrol vehicles at a village along a major highway in Borno State. Some soldiers who were on routine patrol encountered Boko Haram ambush at a village along Dikwa-Ngala road in the central part of Borno on Friday. Troops engaged the insurgents…

  • Kebbi accountant-general jailed 70 years for N1.6bn fraud

    — 21st October 2017

    The Court of Appeal in Kebbi has sentenced Kebbi State’s Accountant-General, Mohammed Dakingari, to 70 years in prison after finding him guilty of N1.6bn fraud. The appellate court, in its judgment allowed the appeal by the EFCC, convicted and sentenced Dakingari to seven years imprisonment each on 10 of the counts preferred against him by…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share