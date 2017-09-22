Military rescues 2 soldiers, 4 civilian kidnap victims in Niger Delta

The joint military force deployed to the Niger Delta on Friday said it freed two of its soldiers and four civilians abducted by suspected Niger Delta militants.

Spokesman of the joint force christened Operation Delta Safe, Major Ibrahim Abdullahi, announced the feat in a statement issued in Yenagoa.

He said the feat was achieved following a distress call received by the joint force on Sept. 18.

“Operation DELTA SAFE received a report of kidnap of two soldiers while in transit for banking services in ONELGA, Rivers on Sept.18.

“Troops were immediately mobilised, swung into action and discovered a militant camp with several shrines in a forest at Obiozimini Community in Rivers.

“On approach, the suspected militants/cultists opened fire on the troops who subsequently engaged them with superior fire power.

“Troops’ superior firepower led to casualties on the side of suspected kidnappers while others escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds into an adjoining forest.

“The operation successfully rescued the two abducted personnel.

“Further search of the campsite led to the rescue of four more civilians that were earlier kidnapped including a lady,’’ Abdullahi said.

He said items discovered in the camp and shrines included three pump action guns, eight empty cartridges a human skull and some bones.

“The camp and shrines were subsequently destroyed while the rescued victims were evacuated to one of our medical facilities in the area.

“In order to arrest the perpetrators of this heinous crime, troops are trailing the criminals who fled into the forest.

“The public are kindly requested to provide any useful information to identify these criminals and their whereabouts in order to face justice,’’ Abdullahi said. (NAN)