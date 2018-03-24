The Sun News
Military re-opens Borno’s major highway

— 24th March 2018

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The military is reopening the Maiduguri-Bama-Banki road, Borno State’s major highway three years after it was closed due to incessant attacks by Boko Haram.

Theatre Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Maj Gen Rogers Nicholas, is leading other military officers, officials of the state, members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), and other allied unions for the reopening at Maiduguri city gate on outskirts of the northern metropolis.

The road, which links Nigeria to the neighbouring Cameroon Republic through the commercial town of Banki in the central part of Borno, is a major highway for transporting livestock into the country.

It was closed in the wake of Boko Haram attacks on communities along the road.

Scores of commuters and motorists have been ambushed and killed on the road between 2014 and 2016.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 24th March 2018 at 1:05 pm
    They are brainwashed illiterate touts of the enemy- vanquished cowards who will go down with the enemy and will not have grave in this natives territory. Only the Sword decides in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

