Military re-opens Borno’s major highway— 24th March 2018
Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The military is reopening the Maiduguri-Bama-Banki road, Borno State’s major highway three years after it was closed due to incessant attacks by Boko Haram. Theatre Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Maj Gen Rogers Nicholas, is leading other military officers, officials of the state, members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW),…
They are brainwashed illiterate touts of the enemy- vanquished cowards who will go down with the enemy and will not have grave in this natives territory. Only the Sword decides in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!