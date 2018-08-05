– The Sun News
Military raids bandits camps in Zamfara, kills two

— 5th August 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Troops of Operation SHARAN DAJI has neutralised 20 bandits during an encounter at Daban Doka village near Dansadau, Zamfara State.

They also eliminated two notorious bandits, Bello Danboko and Sani Maza in Yanwari ward, near Yankuzo and Mai Tukunya village near Dansadau all in Zamfara State.

The bandits were said to have been terrorising Maradun town and its environs, Muhammad Aminu and Yellow at Tashan Udda in Maradun Local Government Area.

Force Information Officer, Operation SHARAN DAJI, Col. Muhammad Dole, disclosed this in a statement made available in Sokoto State.

Col. Dole said the troops conducted several raids and ambush operations in major identified camps and routes in Maradun, Tsafe and Zurmi Local Govt Areas of Zamfara State.

According to him, some bandits escaped with gunshot wounds and that several motorcycles were burnt.

He said during a recent clearance operation along Mashema, Kwadi, kalage, Gambiru and Kagara axis, heavy fight ensued between troops and bandits but that due to overwhelming military fire power, a reasonable number of bandits were neutralised and their camps were set ablaze.

“This successful feat has created relative peace and spurred massive returns of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their villages in Zurmi Local Government Area,” he said.

  Ezekiel Okeke 5th August 2018 at 5:36 pm
    Kindergarten fairy tales of the vanquished enemy which has been crushed technically and must be erased with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Do not move an inch backward on your God given native land. March on the enemy to full conquest in Sokoto. Erase the enemy on every inch of this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Freedom of northern natives from the bondage of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Freedom of this territory natives of this generation from the bondage of the fraudulent political name Nigeria is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west. North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. Any this territory native in the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. who do not quit now and join the Revolution under the natives Disintegrated Republics in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

