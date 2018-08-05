Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Troops of Operation SHARAN DAJI has neutralised 20 bandits during an encounter at Daban Doka village near Dansadau, Zamfara State.

They also eliminated two notorious bandits, Bello Danboko and Sani Maza in Yanwari ward, near Yankuzo and Mai Tukunya village near Dansadau all in Zamfara State.

The bandits were said to have been terrorising Maradun town and its environs, Muhammad Aminu and Yellow at Tashan Udda in Maradun Local Government Area.

Force Information Officer, Operation SHARAN DAJI, Col. Muhammad Dole, disclosed this in a statement made available in Sokoto State.

Col. Dole said the troops conducted several raids and ambush operations in major identified camps and routes in Maradun, Tsafe and Zurmi Local Govt Areas of Zamfara State.

According to him, some bandits escaped with gunshot wounds and that several motorcycles were burnt.

He said during a recent clearance operation along Mashema, Kwadi, kalage, Gambiru and Kagara axis, heavy fight ensued between troops and bandits but that due to overwhelming military fire power, a reasonable number of bandits were neutralised and their camps were set ablaze.

“This successful feat has created relative peace and spurred massive returns of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their villages in Zurmi Local Government Area,” he said.