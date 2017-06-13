The Sun News
13th June 2017 - Military probes Calabar Navy/Police clash
Military probes Calabar Navy/Police clash

Military probes Calabar Navy/Police clash

13th June 2017

From: Molly Kilete. Abuja

The Defence Headquarters, on Tuesday, constituted a high-profile committee to investigate the recent clash between personnel of the Nigerian Navy and the Police, at Calabar, Cross Rivers State.

The committee is to, among others, unravel the remote and immediate cause of the  unfortunate clash that resulted to the death of three persons and destruction of properties.

The committee is also expected to recommend appropriate sanction or sanctions to anyone or group of people that are found culpable in the incident.

Director, Defence information, Major-General John Enenche, who made this known, in Abuja, said the committee would look at checkmating and subsequently eliminating such incidents in the future, in order to enhance the relationship between the Military and other Security and Response Agencies in the country.

The committee according to the Defence spokesman comprises senior officers from the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force and the Police.

Enenche, in a statement appealed to personnel of all Security and Response Agencies in the country to embrace espirit de corps in the course of carrying out their duties and have mutual respect and understanding for each other.

