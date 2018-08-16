– The Sun News
MILITARY

Military, police officers wives conference opens in Abuja

16th August 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

A two-day national conference on the role of Defence and Police Officers Wives in National Defence and peace  security in Nigeria is currently going on at the National Defence College, Abuja.

The conference is being put together by Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA), in collaboration with the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) department of Research Monitoring and Coordination Office (RMCO), and is being attended by wives of military, police, DSS, prisons immigration, Road Safety officers, among other security agencies in the country.

It is also being attended by top military officers and commandants of military training institutions.

The conference with theme ‘The role of Defence and police officers wives in National Defence, peace and security in Nigeria: issues, challenges and way forward,’ has the wife of the president, Aisha Buhari, as special guest of honour.

Mrs. Buhari, is being represented by wife of the acting President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo.

Lectures and presentations on security and Defence matters would be presented by eminent scholars at the occasion.

 

Details later.

