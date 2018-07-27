– The Sun News
MILITARY

Military parades 10 robbery suspects in Plateau

27th July 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

Military outfit, Operation SAFE HAVEN, also known as the Special task force, in charge of internal security in Plateau, Bauchi states and Southern Kadunav has paraded 10 suspected criminals for cattle rustling, armed robbery, impersonation and illegal possession of fire arms.

Among the suspects paraded was a police sergeant arrested for gun-running.

Media and Information Officer of the task force, Major Adam Umar said Sgt. Zakariya John and Sani Mohammed were arrested for gun-running, while Victor Davou and Dagwom Joshua were arrested for cattle rustling and Mark Utaru, Isa Kabiru and Bitrus Emmanuel were arrested for armed robbery.

Major Umar also explained that Patrick Choji and Yakubu Davou were found in possession of fire arms while Sani Haruna was arrested for impersonation.

He said the suspects were arrested in Jos North, Jos South, Barkin Ladi and Nasarawa State, respectively.

He said men of the task force had used Sani, who had been in their custody, to lure Sgt. John with the intention of supplying the special armour to him and after the negotiations, security agents had swooped in and arrested John.

Major Umar said the police sergeant was cooperating with security agents while the suspected cattle rustler was arrested in Nasarawa state with three of the rustled cows.

He said investigation after his arrest had led to the arrest of the buyer who was on a wheel chair.

