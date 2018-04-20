BREAKING: Military to launch Operation LAST HOLD in northern Borno— 20th April 2018
Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri
A special excercise tagged Operation LAST HOLD, aimed at completely liberating the northern Borno from remnant of Boko Haram, and return displaced persons to their homes and farmlands, is in the offing, according to Theatre Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Maj. Gen. Rogers Nicholas said.
Nearly all 10 local governments in northern Borno had been sacked by Boko Haram terrorists since late 2014, as thousands of people fled to Maiduguri, the state capital, for refuge.
“We are conducting a special exercise called Operation LAST HOLD in northern Borno. It is to restore hope in the northern part of Borno, especially in Malam Fatori, Cross Kowa, Gulumbali and others. We are going to do clearance of the area and hold the area, be with the people. We’re going to follow the people to their farms, stay with them even on their farms,” Nicholas told journalists at the Command Headquarters in Maiduguri while receiving seven repentant Boko Haram members, including Amri (leader) on Friday.
He said the Chief of Army Staff will soon flag off farming activities in northern Borno, with soldiers being directly involved.
He said that repentant Boko Harm members willingly decided to surrender themselves at Kumshe area, as he called on others to follow.
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
Plateau: Fearing fresh attack, Bokkos community can’t farm19th April 2018
-
HAPPENING NOW: African Land Forces Summit closing ceremony19th April 2018
-
Sokoto allocates land, structure to new Army division18th April 2018
1 Comment
Leave a reply Cancel
Latest
African Drums Festival to unite all Africans – culture commissioner— 20th April 2018
NAN The Ogun Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr Muyiwa Ladipo, has said that the African Drums Festival is designed to unite Nigerians and Africans. The commissioner said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday at the ongoing third edition of the African Drums Festival in Abeokuta, Ogun. “We…
-
BREAKING: Military to launch Operation LAST HOLD in northern Borno— 20th April 2018
Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri A special excercise tagged Operation LAST HOLD, aimed at completely liberating the northern Borno from remnant of Boko Haram, and return displaced persons to their homes and farmlands, is in the offing, according to Theatre Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Maj. Gen. Rogers Nicholas said. Nearly all 10 local governments in northern Borno…
-
Shiite protests: Tension in Abuja over text security alert— 20th April 2018
Molly Kilete, Abuja There is palpable tension in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), following a security alert over a planned “deadly protest” by members of Shiite group Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) Friday. The alert, being circulated via text messages, WhatsApp and other social media platforms Thursday evening, advised residents to be wary of…
-
Herdsmen, farmers’ clashes: Over 257 killed this year –FG— 20th April 2018
Agaju Madugba, Katsina The Federal Government has disclosed that over 257 persons have been killed since January 2018, in the clashes between farmers and herdsmen in the country. Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, who made the disclosure in Katsina, yesterday, said the number was recorded in 30 incidents across the…
-
Underage voting: Group accuses political parties of complicity— 20th April 2018
Iheanacho Nwosu; Romanus Ugwu, Abuja A consortium of civil society organisations, under the auspices of Independent Service Delivery Monitoring Group (ISDMG), has accused the leadership of the political parties of complicity in the alleged underage voting during elections in Nigeria. Reacting to the massive outcry that greeted the 2018 Kano Local Government election, the group…
-
Entertainment
African Drums Festival to unite all Africans – culture commissioner— 20th April 2018
NAN The Ogun Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr Muyiwa Ladipo, has said that the African Drums Festival is designed to unite Nigerians and Africans. The commissioner said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday at the ongoing third edition of the African Drums Festival in Abeokuta, Ogun. “We…
South-West Report
Rise and fall of Iwo Emirate— 19th April 2018
Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The speed at which it rose and fell was quite alarming. The Iwo Emirate created by the Oluwo of Iwo, Osun State, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Akanbi, could not survive the fierce criticisms that trailed its short existence. The monarch had kindled the fire of controversy when he adopted emir title. Emir is a…
-
Abuja Metro
Herdsmen, vandals, reptiles cripple National Stadium— 18th April 2018
Romanus Ugwu Perhaps, in consideration of its importance as an instrument of unity and symbol of peaceful co-existence in Nigeria, city planners strategically located the Abuja National Stadium at the entrance of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. It was designed to make a statement that sports was really a source of happiness to many…
Oriental News
Buharia: Abia market where vegetables compete with hard drug— 18th April 2018
Okey Sampson, Aba What is in a name? In Igbo, the word Buharia means ‘remove to another area’ or ‘take to another place.’ It means to carry something from one point to another. Buharia Market popularly known as Good Morning or Vegetable Market, which sits atop a hill that over looks the Orji Uzor Kalu Bridge…
-
Features
Bajau ‘Sea Nomads’ first known humans genetically adapted to diving— 20th April 2018
National Geographic Most people can hold their breath underwater for a few seconds, some for a few minutes. But a group of people called the Bajau takes free diving to the extreme, staying underwater for as long as 13 minutes at depths of around 200 feet. These nomadic people live in waters winding through the Philippines,…
Literary Review
Writers celebrate seven years of rare literary grant— 14th April 2018
Henry Akubuiro, Lagos Perhaps more than any other group in the last three decades, the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), has contributed to the promotion of reading and discovery of new literary talents in Nigeria. Founded in 1981 by the legendary novelist, Chinua Achebe, the association has through, its routine creative writing workshops, award of…
-
Lifeline
Incredible: One Nigerian dies of stroke every five minutes!— 20th April 2018
•At Unilag inaugural lecture, Prof Okubadejo explores neurological care in Africa Cosmas Omegoh; Gabriel Dike Did you know that at least one Nigerian dies of stroke every five minutes, every day? Did you know that that poor handwriting, that irregular signature, might be a sign that Parkinson’s disease is inches away from the door? These are…
Education Review
Africa education ministers to evaluate status of SDGs— 18th April 2018
Xinhua/NAN Education ministers from African countries are to evaluate status of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on education in the continent at a meeting in Nairobi, Kenya. The April 25 to April 27 Pan Africa High level Conference on Education to be held under the auspices of UNESCO and African Union, will bring together African…
-
TSWeekend
My worst experience ever –DKD, actor— 20th April 2018
Christian Agadibe Daniel Kanayo Daniel popularly known as DKD turns ladies’ heads whenever he steps out. This is because he’s not only handsome; he’s also macho with a sexy six-pack. To attest to this, one of his female fans went gaga recently. On sighting the actor, she just grabbed and spanked his butt… without offering…
Opinion
The general insecurity in the land— 20th April 2018
The security situation in the country is not the best now. Instead of improving, it is fast degenerating to the worst state ever. There is no hope that it is going to improve so soon. Despite the Federal government’s promise to deal with killer herdsmen, the marauders said to be from North Africa or wherever…
Columnists
-
The general insecurity in the land— 20th April 2018
The security situation in the country is not the best now. Instead of improving, it is fast degenerating to the worst state ever. There is no hope that it is going to improve so soon. Despite the Federal government’s promise to deal with killer herdsmen, the marauders said to be from North Africa or wherever…
-
Eagles’ patchy road to Russia— 20th April 2018
There is palpable anxiety within the football community in Nigeria over the team we are fielding at the World Cup in Russia in two months time. The Super Eagles fine run in the qualifiers raised hopes, especially taking into consideration, their opponents in the group. Namely; almighty Cameroon, Algeria and resurging Chipolopolo of Zambia. But…
-
Prophecies, superstition and the rest of us— 20th April 2018
The worldview of most Nigerians is shaped by cultural myths, superstition, prophecy, or sectarian doctrine. It is the case in most poorly developed countries that are under the influence of voodoo philosophy, where people live by certain weird values and moral ethics that invariably determine their lifestyle and low level of development. Our country is…
-
Religious tolerance: Living in peace to avoid living in pieces— 20th April 2018
Nigeria is gradually degenerating from a multi-ethnic and religious but united nation to a competition ground for dominant Abrahamic religious groupings. The intense struggle for theological supremacy between the two dominant religious groupings in Nigeria, Christianity and Islam, as well as the more intense struggle for doctrinal supremacy among the various sects and denominations within…
-
Missing Senate mace? Count me out— 20th April 2018
In any national controversy, I prefer standing out, rather than join even the “popular” group, whatever the price will be for my personal view, and this is not being pedantic. I will, in that process carry my cross instead of carrying the cross of others. The recent invasion of the Senate proceedings at Abuja by…
-
Re: Looters’ lists and grandstanding of yesteryear— 20th April 2018
Awareness needed Nigerians should work with civil society organisations to promote massive awareness of political, constitutional and fundamental human rights in all households across the 774 local government areas across Nigeria before 2019. Nigerians must also start treating corruption like murder. – Feyisetan Akeeb Kareem, Ogwashi-Ukwu, Delta State, 08052212361 We’ve people without conscience The APC…
-
Environmental pollution: Elephant in the room— 19th April 2018
Nigeria’s population has grown tremendously since independence. Our landmass, on the other hand, has remained fairly constant. With an increase in population, there is also a proportional increase in human activities within our country. Sadly, human activities are not always positive. There are numerous human activities that are currently putting a strain on our environment…
-
Being in business is also being patriotic— 19th April 2018
Adebola is one of the most ebullient guys I have known in the course of work and life. But as we settled down to our usual watering hole last weekend, he was uncharacteristically moody. Was he struck by a personal tragedy? Why is a guy who is the sunshine of our weekends in such a…
-
For a better Nigeria— 19th April 2018
It is apt for me to begin this piece by enunciating my philosophy and put my views in a proper perspective. I am moderately conservative in many issues, particularly in social issues, and progressive in others. I believe that everyone has an inalienable right to freedom, security, and pursuit of happiness. Life should be cherished…
-
Balarabe and the presidential dilemma— 19th April 2018
Alhaji Balarabe Musa, the first executive governor of Kaduna State, was one of the few discoveries of the Second Republic. He was elected under the banner of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), the left of centre party led by one of Nigeria’s most famous politicians, Alhaji Aminu Kano of blessed memory. The PRP was then…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
The last hold of the enemy is Sokoto which has fallen and must be erased of the enemy, their fraudulent criminal sultanate political government palace etc. must be Burnt Down, the criminal tout parading himself as sultan annihilated, so must all its emirates palaces and emirs be Burnt Down, their criminal touts parading themselves as emirs annihilated. It is God given Liberation, it is God given Freedom which must be defended with the Sword in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!