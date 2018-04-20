Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

A special excercise tagged Operation LAST HOLD, aimed at completely liberating the northern Borno from remnant of Boko Haram, and return displaced persons to their homes and farmlands, is in the offing, according to Theatre Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Maj. Gen. Rogers Nicholas said.

Nearly all 10 local governments in northern Borno had been sacked by Boko Haram terrorists since late 2014, as thousands of people fled to Maiduguri, the state capital, for refuge.

“We are conducting a special exercise called Operation LAST HOLD in northern Borno. It is to restore hope in the northern part of Borno, especially in Malam Fatori, Cross Kowa, Gulumbali and others. We are going to do clearance of the area and hold the area, be with the people. We’re going to follow the people to their farms, stay with them even on their farms,” Nicholas told journalists at the Command Headquarters in Maiduguri while receiving seven repentant Boko Haram members, including Amri (leader) on Friday.

He said the Chief of Army Staff will soon flag off farming activities in northern Borno, with soldiers being directly involved.

He said that repentant Boko Harm members willingly decided to surrender themselves at Kumshe area, as he called on others to follow.