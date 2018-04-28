Military opens new detention centre in Maiduguri

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The military has opened a 300-capacity detention camp in an army base in Maiduguri.

Theatre Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Maj. Gen. Rogers Nicholas said the new facility was built to meet international best practise.

“It is in tune with best International best standard. It is a holding centre where they will be taken to court or profiling centre,” the commander said.

Brigade Commander, 47 Army Engineering Brigade, Maj Gen Chima said the facility has two wings of detention with four cells. “Each of the cells has two internal toilets for the convenience of the detainees,” he disclosed.