Military opens new detention centre in Maiduguri

— 28th April 2018

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The military has opened a 300-capacity detention camp in an army base in Maiduguri.

Theatre Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Maj. Gen. Rogers Nicholas said the new facility was built to meet international best practise.

“It is in tune with best International best standard. It is a holding centre where they will be taken to court or profiling centre,” the commander said.

Brigade Commander, 47 Army Engineering Brigade, Maj Gen Chima said the facility has two wings of detention with four cells. “Each of the cells has two internal toilets for the convenience of the detainees,” he disclosed.

 

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 28th April 2018 at 3:56 pm
    Reply

    Any this territory native in the hands of the enemy is war prisoner who must be free with the Sword in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

